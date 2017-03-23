WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 potential shocks that could happen in Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs.Charlotte vs Nia Jax

What shocking moments are in store for the WWE Universe during the Raw Women's Championship Fatal Fourway match?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 17:42 IST

Can Bayley retain her title at ‘Mania

Wrestlemania 33 will feature two multi-women matches for both Women’s Championships and the Raw version will see Bayley defend in a Fatal Fourway match pitting her against Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax.

These four women pretty much represent the entire depth of Raw’s women’s division and it will be interesting to see the direction WWE Creative will take with this match. If you’d asked me before Fastlane, the obvious answer would’ve been for Charlotte to lose and for her pay per view streak to be ended.

But, with Bayley ending the streak at the Rumble and the Raw Women’s Championship being passed around like a hot potato, there is no obvious direction that everyone expects the WWE to go with, and we’re left wondering what comes next?

This brings forth the possibility of a number of potential shocks and so, without any further ado, here are 5 potential shocks that could happen in Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Nia Jax at Wrestlemania 33:

#5 Nia Jax wins

It’s not yet time for Nia to win the title

Nia Jax has improved leaps and bounds over the past year, but there’s still something missing from her game that keeps her from being a truly great superstar at the moment. Add to this the fact that she was such a late addition to the match itself, and it doesn’t look like the WWE are looking to put the belt on the big woman.

The most likely outcome for Nia from this match is for her to dominate and look strong before being taken out by the other three. A strong showing at Wrestlemania 33 will help build her momentum further and lead to an eventual Championship down the line.

It will come as a huge shock if, for some reason, the WWE decides to put the belt on Jax when there are three more deserving women in the match against her. In fact, it seems like the only reason she was included in this match was because she didn’t have any other opponent for the Show of Shows.