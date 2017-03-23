WWE Wrestlemania 33: 5 potential shocks that could happen in The Club (c) vs. Enzo & Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Is the WWE going to give us a Raw Tag Team Title Match to remember?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 15:05 IST

Not many people expect The Club to retain

Wrestlemania 33 will actually give the Raw tag team division a chance to make its mark during The Showcase of the Immortals as The Club – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson – defend their Raw Tag Team Championship against Enzo & Cass as well as Sheamus and Cesaro in a Triple Threat Match.

The Club have suffered from some terrible booking since their split from AJ Styles during the Brand Split and have looked unconvincing despite their status as Raw Tag Team Champions. To be fair, though, the whole division has been suffering since the latter days of The New Day’s record-breaking run.

Wrestlemania 33 offers the WWE a chance to really change the direction of the division and help generate some genuine buzz around the belts and the Superstars involved. So, without further ado, here are 5 potential shocks that could happen in The Club vs. Enzo & Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro:

#5 Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson retain

It will be a massive surprise if The Club comes out of this one with their status as Raw Tag Team Champions intact

Looking at the way things have been going these past few months, it will be a massive surprise if The Club comes out of this one with their status as Raw Tag Team Champions intact. They have been booked badly for months and have rarely looked like the force that dominated New Japan Pro Wrestling under the Bullet Club banner.

Both Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo & Cass have looked relatively better than The Club and the WWE might just give them a chance with the belts to see if they can do better a job representing the division and improve its popularity.

It seems highly unlikely that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will walk away from The Show of Shows with a victory but we still hold out some weak hope of the WWE coming to its senses and booking The Club like the dominant faction it should be.