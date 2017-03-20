WWE Wrestlemania 33: 5 potential surprises that we could see in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match

What does WWE have planned for women of the blue brand?

by Riju Dasgupta 20 Mar 2017, 17:38 IST

Will Bliss be able to hold on to her title at the showcase of the immortals?

30 years ago, Hulk Hogan changed the face of professional wrestling forever when he slammed Andre the Giant to the mat at an event that would become an integral part of popular culture- WrestleMania. In just a few days, the most talented men and women of WWE will be competing at the latest edition of this milestone event.

In this piece, we shall look at the multi-woman match that SmackDown will showcase on the grand stage to crown their brand new Women’s Champion. More particularly, we shall look at some twists and turns that could make the match interesting. So sit back, relax, enjoy and gear up for ‘the ultimate thrill ride’ of an article. Read on.

#5 James Ellsworth helps Carmella win

Does the princess of Staten Island have a jobber up her sleeve?

Carmella may be dating Big Cass in real life, but on screen, she is in a partnership of sorts with James Ellsworth, the jobber who gained prominence after he pinned former World Champion AJ Styles more than once. Remember how Charlotte used her father Ric Flair's interference to pick up the victory at WrestleMania last year? We believe WWE may have factored in James Ellsworth to play that very role this year.

This would be an excellent way to get the belt on Carmella, who got called up from NXT last year but hasn't been in prominent roles since she made her main roster debut. This would also be an excellent way to get a cheap pop from the live WrestleMania crowd. Remember the reaction when Ellsworth helped Team SmackDown eliminate Braun Strowman at Survivor Series from Team Raw at Survivor Series 2016?