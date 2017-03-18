WWE WrestleMania 33 News: Bayley is ready for her WrestleMania debut

Bayley opens up about her mental state going into her first WrestleMania

by Prityush Haldar News 18 Mar 2017, 10:41 IST

Bayley will go against a friend and a foe at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Bailey, will be walking into WrestleMania 33 with the title securely fastened around her waist. The Huggable One spoke to Kingston Whig Standard ahead of her WrestleMania debut and spoke at length about making it to the grand event.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley is one-quarter of the Four Horsewomen who are credited with the growth and development of Women’s wrestling in the WWE. Bayley, along with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks worked their way up the developmental system into the main roster, while putting up some spectacular matches in the process.

Bayley was the last of the Horsewomen to make the jump to the main roster. Her last match at NXT was aginst the NXT champion Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II.

The heart of the matter

Bayley has been the epitome of hard work in the WWE. One of the most over babyfaces in the roster, Bayley is a shining example of what dedication and sheer grit can achieve in the wrestling business.

Talking about her WrestleMania debut, Bayley said that she was very nervous going into Orlando for the grand event. She mentioned that she had a big chip on her shoulder going into the biggest event of the year as the RAW Women’s Champion. Bayley stated that she wanted to put on a show so that her first WrestleMania would not end up being her last.

Also read: WWE Rumors: WWE considering changes to Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 33?

Bayley claimed that the feeling was similar to that of competing in NXT TakeOver event. She revealed that she would be a nervous wreck before the show, but she would convince herself to go out and perform to the best of her abilities. Bayley concluded by saying:

“I’ve been waiting my whole career for this match and now is the time to prove to myself I was meant to be here.”

What’s next?

Bayley will be defending her championship against Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Charlotte and Sasha have both basked in Wrestlemania glory after their triple threat match at the previous year’s edition stole the show. Amongst themselves, these three women have held the Raw Women’s Championship eight times.

Author's Take

Bayley is no stranger to performing at a pay per view. Her first match in the main roster was on the Battleground pay per view where she teamed up with Sasha Banks to take on then Women’s Champion Charlotte and her protégé Dana Brooke. Bayley is also credited with stealing the show at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn where she and Sasha Banks put on a spectacle for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The fact that she is walking into her first WrestleMania as the Champion is an indication of the faith that the company has put on her. Perhaps, this makes it all the more special for Bayley.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com