WWE WrestleMania 33 News: Maryse talks about her upcoming match at WrestleMania

What’s the Story?

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, SmackDown Superstar Maryse talked about her upcoming mixed tag match and her chemistry with The Miz

In Case You Didn’t Know...

The Miz and Maryse will take on John Cena and Nikki Bella in a mixed tag team match. The feud began back when Nikki was feuding with Natalya, and their backstage brawls would always end with Maryse getting caught in the crossfire. On the men’s side of things, the dispute stemmed from Cena eliminating The Miz from the Elimination Chamber and the subsequent 10-man battle royal.

Maryse began her in-ring career in 2006 when she tried out for the WWE Diva’s Search. She didn’t win but was signed to the WWE’s old developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Maryse wrestled on the main roster for three years and even went on to become a 2-Time Divas Champion.

The Heart of the Matter

When asked about her WrestleMania match, Maryse stated she was excited, but she did have some nerves about getting back into the ring after being gone for so long.

“I have so many emotions. I’m excited, I can’t wait, but I do have some butterflies. … I’ve proved in the past that I can accomplish big things, but I’m coming back so people can see what I can do.”

Maryse also discussed her three-year marriage to The Miz and said that their onscreen chemistry was so great that they didn’t need to think twice when they were in-character.

“We’re just a good couple,” Maryse said. “We complement each other really well, help each other 24-7 and have a really good time. Playing our characters – I mean, we come from Hollywood, so we’ve got that. We don’t think twice, we just do it.”

What’s Next?

If the WWE Officials and Maryse enjoy their mixed tag team match at WrestleMania, then there maybe more matches coming for The French Phenom later on. Hopefully, she shows her skills at Camping World Stadium on April 2nd.

Author’s Take

It’s great to hear that Maryse is looking forward to her first match in seven years. The Miz and Maryse helped carry SmackDown’s midcard and made the Intercontinental Championship matter. They deserve all the praise in the world for their work. Hopefully, they can continue to entertain fans with their promos and various heel tactics.

