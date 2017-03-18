WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: American Alpha vs. the Usos set for WrestleMania Pre-show

WWE could add a pre-show match to WrestleMania.

The Usos could be heading to the WrestleMania pre-show

What’s the story?

Since the match between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal not happening at WrestleMania 33, WWE is planning to fill in the pre-show slot with a match between American Alpha and Usos according to Cageside Seats.

In case you didn’t know...

If the Usos are indeed booked for a pre-show match at WrestleMania this year, it will be their fourth straight pre-show match at WrestleMania. Last year, the Usos faced The Dudley Boyz in the pre-show and the year before that they were involved in a fatal – four – way tag team match involving The New Day, Tyson Kidd and Cesaro and Los Matadores.

Back at WrestleMania 30, the Usos had a similar fatal four-way tag team match which they won. The Usos currently have two wins and one loss when it comes to pre-show matches and as far as American Alpha is concerned, this would mark their WrestleMania debut.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been carefully building up the WrestleMania card and not having Big Show and Shaq was a big setback for the whole team. It was one of those matches that could’ve brought mainstream attention to WWE.

Though the mainstream attention will be lost, American Alpha vs. Usos is a necessary inclusion in the show. The SmackDown tag team championship finds a place in the card and the rumour makes sense because of this. It should be seen whether WWE would go in such a path or they will come up with something else.

What’s next?

American Alpha vs. the Usos at WrestleMania could be a career making outing for Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. The Usos are comparatively a veteran team on the WWE roster and if Gable and Jordan get a win over the twins, it would be one great way to make their respective WrestleMania debut.

The title reign of Gable and Jordan, however, would come to a standstill if they win and one way to bypass this problem would be to introduce some new fresh faces into the SmackDown Tag Team division.

Author's Take

The only problem that is visible with booking Usos vs. American Alpha is the faith of SmackDown’s other tag teams. They might miss out on having a spot in the WrestleMania card or WWE will have to jam pack all those tag team wrestlers into the Andre The Giant Battle royal. A multi-tag team match meanwhile, would be too predictable meaning that WWE is currently in an awkward situation as far the SmackDown Tag Team division is concerned.

