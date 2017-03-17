WWE WrestleMania 33: Top 5 most disappointing WWE WrestleMania events

Will WrestleMania 33 be as unsatisfactory as these five failed WrestleMania events when all is said and done?

WrestleMania 27 fell short of being as spectacular as WWE promoted to be.

With WrestleMania being WWE's premier pay-per-view, in theory, it should be the best event WWE produces each year. Of course, that has been far from the case more often than not, over the past 30-plus years.

Every WrestleMania is hyped up to be big, but fans have had higher hopes for some instalments as compared to others. Whether it was because of their build or star-studded card, those heavily-touted WrestleMania events had the potential to be the greatest of all-time.

Ultimately, these five WrestleMania events didn't deliver as WWE promised they would. Please keep in mind while reading that this will not cover the worst WrestleManias ever but rather those simply didn't meet the fans’ lofty expectations.

#5 WrestleMania 6

WrestleMania 6 was a one match show and nothing more.

Admittedly, a handful of those early instalments of WrestleMania were difficult to sit through. Surely, they have glimmers of greatness, but by and large, most of the undercard consists of cringeworthy contests and forgettable segments.

That said, WrestleMania 6, in particular, was hyped up to be the biggest 'Mania up to that point. Headlined by a Champion vs. Champion match between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior, fans were psyched to see what the rest of the card would feature.

The main event was indeed epic, and the Canadian crowd provided an electric atmosphere, but the undercard left a lot to be desired, especially considering there were 14 matches in total and only one of them was noteworthy. What should have been a major landmark in 'Mania history ended up being an underwhelming offering, instead.