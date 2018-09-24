Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 superstars WWE should convince to return for the event 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
139   //    24 Sep 2018, 20:44 IST

Will The Rock make his return at WrestleMania 35?
Will The Rock make his return at WrestleMania 35?

WrestleMania 35 is around six months away, and speculation is quickly starting to grow as to what matches we will get to see at the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The company is renowned for going all-out for the event's big anniversaries, and if rumours are to be believed, WrestleMania 35 has the potential to be the most star-studded event yet.

With Fox recently securing the rights to the WWE in a major deal, the company can probably afford to splash the cash a little for this year's event and bring back some of the biggest stars on the planet for the event.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five former superstars the WWE should try and convince to return next April.

#5 Hulk Hogan

Hogan has more history than any other star at WrestleMania
Hogan has more history than any other star at WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan's relationship with the WWE over the past few years has been rocky, to say the least.

Following a lot of controversies, the company has done their utmost to distance themselves from the former WWE champion but they have reportedly reopened lines of communication with him earlier this year.

While the WWE bringing Hogan back won't exactly send out a positive message, WrestleMania 35 is likely to be a big celebration of the event's history, and it seems crazy to do that without having The Hulkster make some sort of appearance.

It's probably best Hogan is kept away from having a match, but having him make an appearance similar to his one at WrestleMania 30 is guaranteed to earn a big pop from the audience in attendance.

