WWE Wrestlemania 35: Confirmed match cards, date, start time, location, tickets, & more (Updated 28th March 2019)

WrestleMania 35 is coming to New Jersey!

WrestleMania 35 is all set to take place this year in less than two weeks time.

It will showcase some of the best matches as feuds which have been built up over the past few months will culminate in the top WWE pay-per-view of the year.

Where will WrestleMania 35 be held?

WrestleMania 35 will be held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States of America.

What date is WrestleMania 2019?

WrestleMania 35 will take place on the 7th of April, 2019.

WrestleMania 35 start time

WrestleMania 35 will start at 7 PM EST for the Main Card and 5 PM EST for the Kickoff Show.

For Pacific Time, WrestleMania 35 will take place at 4 PM PT for the Main Card and 2 PM PT for the Kickoff Show.

WrestleMania 35 will take place at 11 PM GMT for the main card in the United Kingdom, and 9 PM GMT for the Kickoff Show.

WrestleMania 35 match card

The WrestleMania 35 match card includes the following matches till now:

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Finn Balor WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Boss N' Hug Connection [Bayley and Sasha Banks] (c) vs Natalya and Beth Phoenix vs The IIconics [Peyton Royce and Billie Kay] vs Nia Jax and Tamina Kurt Angle's Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs Batista (Triple H's wrestling career is on the line) Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs Shane McMahon Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns AJ Styles vs Randy Orton Andre 'the Giant' Memorial Battle Royal

More matches might be added after the Go-Home shows of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live.

WrestleMania 35 Ticket Prices

WrestleMania 35 tickets are available on ticketmaster.com. The prices of the tickets range between $407 to $6507 depending on the seating position of the seats still available.

How to watch WrestleMania 2019 in the US & UK?

WrestleMania 35 can be watched live in the US and UK on the WWE Network. It can also be watched by contacting your local cable network and buying the pay-per-view.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Box Office will also screen WrestleMania 35 as a pay-per-view.

The WrestleMania 35 Kickoff Show can be watched live on WWE's YouTube Channel as well as the WWE Network.

