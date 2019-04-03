×
WWE WrestleMania 35 Key Information 

Press Release
NEWS
News
03 Apr 2019, 13:19 IST

Watch WrestleMania 35 LIVE on 8th April.
Watch WrestleMania 35 LIVE on 8th April.

WrestleMania 35 will be the 35th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live brands. It will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The event is set to include the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history. Ronda Rousey,

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will face each other in a winner takes all triple threat match for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.

WHERE TO WATCH WRESTLEMANIA 35

Watch WrestleMania 35 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English and SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi on 8th April 2019 from 04:30 AM IST onwards. The repeat telecast will be at 06:00 PM IST on 8th April 2018.

MATCH CARD

1. Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Winner Takes All Match)

2. WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

3. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

4. Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred Match)

5. Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

6. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (Fatal 4-Way Match)

7. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

8. United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

9. Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match)

10. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

11. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

12. Alexa Bliss to host WrestleMania

13. WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Catch up on all the latest news and results from WrestleMania 35 HERE.

