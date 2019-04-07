WWE WrestleMania 35: Final match card

WrestleMania 35

We are just hours away from the 35th annual WrestleMania and excitement is at a fever pitch after an amazing NXT TakeOver: New York. The main event of WrestleMania 35 will create history as women headline the event for the first time in history. Let's take a look at the final match card ahead of the Show of Shows:

Final WWE WrestleMania 35 match card

Buddy Murphy (C) vs Tony Nese (for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Colin Jost and Michael Che, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3.

The Revival vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (for the RAW Tag-Team Championships)

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Finn Balor (for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Samoa Joe (C) vs Rey Mysterio* (for the WWE United States Championship)

Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs The IIconics vs Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax (for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships)

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

The Usos (C) vs Ricochet and Aleister Black vs Sheamus and Cesaro vs Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships)

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Triple H vs Batista (No Holds Barred with Triple H's career on the line)

The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)

Daniel Bryan (C) vs Kofi Kingston (for the WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Seth Rollins (for the WWE Universal Championship)

Ronda Rousey (C) vs Charlotte Flair (C) vs Becky Lynch (WINNER TAKES ALL)

