WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere

WrestleMania 35: Shane McMahon vs The Miz Predictions

Shane McMahon and The Miz are set to face each other at WrestleMania 35 in a match where both parties have a lot to prove.

There is a lot at stake, as the match is a story of friendship and betrayal.

Shane McMahon won the Best in the World Tournament at Crown Jewel after replacing the injured Miz in the final of the tournament. Since then, The Miz and Shane McMahon were attached at the hip much to Shane's bemusement.

However, a friendship grew between them, and they started to take part in tag team matches together. They found glory, as The Miz and Shane McMahon were able to beat the Bar and win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble.

The Miz' father was present, who even told the Miz that he was proud of him -- an important moment for Miz in his life. However, this might have been the moment that rankled with Shane McMahon.

From there, they, unfortunately, lost the titles to the Usos. At the rematch they earned for WWE Fastlane, they lost again, as the Miz was distracted by following his father's instructions. He was rolled up for the win. This came after Shane McMahon had sacrificed his body for the sake of taking out one of the Usos.

While leaving, Shane attacked the Miz from behind and that was it for their partnership. Shane beat down The Miz, and even put his hands on the Miz' father.

Since then it has become evident that the feud is personal between The Miz and Shane McMahon as only a friendship turned sour can be.

Things broke down, as the hatred grew between them. Shane McMahon used his powers as an Authority figure to keep The Miz under his thumb. At WrestleMania 35, he won't have that opportunity, as he will be facing the Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

With Shane McMahon involved in such a match, this for sure means that he will be jumping off an impossibly high structure once again. The Miz is not a stupid wrestler, and he will likely be using his cunning to take advantage of McMahon's crazy approach to wrestling.

The Miz will win after Shane McMahon jumps off a structure, misses the Miz, and crashes and burns.

Prediction: The Miz wins.

