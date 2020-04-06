WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 fallouts of the Boneyard Match

What was your favorite moment of the Boneyard Match?

Night 1 of WrestleMania ended with The Undertaker burying AJ Styles.

Kishan Prasad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WrestleMania 36 saw the first-ever Boneyard Match

It may be safe to say that WWE has outdone itself at this year's WrestleMania. Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 ended with the much-awaited Boneyard Match. This match had the world buzzing even before the event took place, simply because of its name.

WWE didn't disappoint its viewers with the Boneyard Match. The match did live up to its hype and also gave us a chance to relive The Undertaker's biker gimmick. AJ Styles had bitten off more than he could chew and The Undertaker beat him to a pulp and buried him alive to win the match.

The Boneyard Match was one of WWE's unique matches and we couldn't have asked for anything more. A few traditional fans may be disheartened because this match looked more like a movie than a wrestling match or brawl. But given the circumstances the WWE is facing, they've put up more than a commendable effort to send fans home happy after night one of WrestleMania 36.

While the world can't stop talking about this piece of cinematic brilliance by WWE, this match has set the tone for similar matches to come and the future of pro-wrestling.

#5 A deeper build of gimmicks and storylines

Even though this was the first-ever Boneyard Match, wrestling fans have witnessed off-venue matches before. The Ultimate Deletion Match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy and even the House of Horrors Match between Wyatt and Randy Orton had paved the path for such a match to take place.

The above-mentioned matches were well received by fans because of one reason: a Superstar's gimmick. These matches need a strong base and there needs to be a compelling story to be told. The reception that the Boneyard Match has gotten is largely due to a near-perfect mix of these two elements.

The setting of the venue and intensity of the match can be attributed to The Undertaker's legacy and AJ Styles' capability of making matches interesting before they happen. WWE needs to build more gimmicks and get fans engrossed in storylines to pull off another match like this one.

1 / 5 NEXT