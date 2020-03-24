WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 Interpretations of a Boneyard Match

How is the Boneyard match going to play out? #WrestleMania.

AJ Styles has challenged The Undertaker to a Boneyard Match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

This year's WrestleMania is too big for just one night

Ever since The Undertaker showed up on Super ShowDown to take Mysterio's place in the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match, AJ Styles has been one unhappy man. The Phenomenal One has taken some personal shots at The Deadman and has said that he isn't the same man since his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

Styles also pointed out that the mystique behind the character that was The Undertaker is gone since Taker is quite active on social media. In his promo earlier tonight, Styles made it very clear that he doesn't want to face this version of The Undertaker at WrestleMania. He wants The Undertaker from yesteryear.

AJ Styles has promised the WWE Universe that he will bring back The Undertaker that it wants to see. His solution, challenging The Deadman to a Boneyard Match. This is the first time that such a match has been mentioned in the WWE. Most of us are still wondering what this match is.

Here, I will try to make sense of the match and give you all five different match types that WWE may present at WrestleMania. Shout out to my colleagues Anirban, Greg and Alan for the assist.

#5 Loser is thrown into a bone pit

The WWE has pulled off some unimaginable matches in the past and its creativity knows no bounds. Imagine a pit filled with bones near the entrance ramp, much like the one in a Buried Alive Match. To win, your opponent must be so hellaciously beaten up that he is unable to defend himself while being thrown into those pile of bones. The bell is rung when your opponent is covered with bones instead of sand in a Burried Alive Match.

The pit may be dug so deep that it is impossible for the man inside to get out. This match can be the second to last to go on and shots may be shown of the loser still unconscious in the pit covered in bones

