WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 reasons why Boneyard match is a lesson in Sports entertainment

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was the highlight of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36.

This is what sheer brilliance looks like when two gifted performers give it all to entertain the fans

The American Badass is back

WWE promoted WrestleMania as an event that was too big for one night, and they did deliver on it. Night 1 of the show has got everyone talking, especially the last match of the evening, which saw The Undertaker take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match . The two in-ring veterans delivered on every aspect of WWE programming and went beyond it to sell the stipulation to the WWE Universe.

The match saw these two play mind games with each other as AJ Styles came out of a casket while The Undertaker brought back The Big Evil gimmick from the Ruthless Aggression Era. The match was new for everyone, and the fans were glued to their screens as they waited for things to unravel.

The OC did have a part to play during the match as they looked attacked The Deadman with the help of a few druids but 'Taker fought back and took out everyone in his path. The end of the match saw The Undertaker bury AJ Styles under the ground. A brilliantly executed match was highly entertaining as the first day of WrestleMania came to a close.

In this article, we will talk about the reasons why this match is a learning experience. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 The storytelling

More often than not, professional wrestling is always based around stories where the good guy would take on the bad guy. On the contrary, the storytelling in this match was very different and innovative, which kept the fans hooked, and was very refreshing.

Every aspect of this match seemed as if we are watching a movie, and the beauty of it was that it wasn't a long movie because, within the time frame of 35 minutes, the two put on a clinic in the Boneyard match. The sheer brilliance of these two Superstars added value to the work done in the match.

