WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 interesting stats coming out of the show

WrestleMania 37 took over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this past weekend and presented an impressive two nights of entertainment from some of the company's biggest names.

While the weather stole all the headlines on the first night of the show, night two was very different. Sunday saw three championship changes which will make a huge difference on SmackDown and RAW moving forward.

There were five title changes over the two nights and with them came some impressive statistics. There were also records created and history made on several occasions.

Statistics are important in WWE when it comes to title reigns or win/loss records, so it's always handy to know where WWE Superstars stand following an event like WrestleMania and moving into SummerSlam.

The following article looks at just five of the best statistics coming out of WrestleMania 37 that every WWE fan needs to take note of.

#5 Sasha Banks makes history at WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks is the first and only person born in the 90s to main event Wrestlemania

While Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history in their own right when they became the first two women to main event WrestleMania in a singles match, The Boss was able to go one step further.

Despite Banks losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Belair on Night One, The Boss also became the first person in history to main event WrestleMania after being born in the 1990s.

Banks was born in 1992 and is just 29 years old, while her opponent Bianca Belair was born back in 1989 and is 32 years old. In recent years there have been several main event caliber stars who have stepped up and made history, but Banks will now always be seen as the youngest person to main event WrestleMania.

Belair and Banks are also the first ever African-American women to main event WWE's biggest show of the year. The first women to main event the Show of Shows were Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch back at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The match itself was hailed as the stand out moment of the night. Both women were able to tell their story, take the fans on a journey and ultimately Belair's triumph was seen as the best possible outcome.

