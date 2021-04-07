WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 little-known stats every fan needs to know

WrestleMania 37 takes over The Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this weekend. The show will finally see the return of the WWE Universe.

WWE presents this year's WrestleMania over two nights for the second year in a row. This has opened up a lot of room on the card for several feuds to come to an end in grudge matches. As of writing, there are 12 matches over the two nights with four of the announced matches featuring the Women's Division.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships are currently the only Championships not being defended on the official cards for the show. Whilst the 24/7 Championship hasn't featured as part of the show for several weeks, it could change hands in an instant.

This is WWE's 37th annual WrestleMania pay-per-view and there are some interesting statistics that every fan should know heading into the event.

#5. There has only been one other steel cage match in WrestleMania history

"A #SteelCage Match at #WrestleMania ... a lot of people would say this match favors you, and it would, if I was any other man."



Does @shanemcmahon have the mental edge on @BraunStrowman heading into @WrestleMania? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qiVD5joeiH — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

WWE announced last week on RAW that the recent feud between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman would reach its climax inside a steel cage at this year's WrestleMania event.

Strowman has had some issues keeping both Jaxson Ryker and Elias out of his business recently. He believes that a steel cage could give him the fair match that he deserves, even though a steel cage match has rarely managed to keep people out.

Interestingly, it's worth noting that this is only the second steel cage match in WWE history at WrestleMania. Whilst several Hell in a Cell matches have taken place at the biggest show of the year, steel cage matches are few and far between, with the last one coming back at WrestleMania 2 in 1986.

That match saw King Kong Bundy take on Hulk Hogan inside the blue steel bars. The Immortal One was able to retain his WWE Championship that night.

Whilst the WWE Championship won't be on the line this time, it will be the first steel cage match to take place at WrestleMania in more than three decades.

This match could finally see The Monster Among Men get his hands on Shane McMahon after his recent insults regarding his intelligence, but it's likely that the son of the WWE Chairman has a few tricks up his sleeve.

