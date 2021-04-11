WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 potential finishes for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair tonight at WrestleMania. WWE recently announced that the two women would make history and become the first females to main event WrestleMania with a singles match.

Banks and Belair have dominated the WrestleMania buildup since January. However, they were unable to claim the Women's Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber and Fastlane when their looming encounter became too much to overcome.

Finally, the two women will stand opposite each other tonight as part of WrestleMania's main event and only one will be able to walk out SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ahead of the show, here are just five potential finishes for one of WWE's most anticipated matches to date.

#5 Bianca Belair becomes SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble back in January and chose to challenge Sasha Banks rather than Asuka at WrestleMania. This shows that Belaie believes she has more of a chance of defeating The Boss on the grandest stage of them all.

Over the past few months, it's been shown that Banks and Belair are very similar given that they have all the attributes required to become the best in their field.

While The Boss and The EST of WWE have bonded in recent months and have even teamed together on several occasions, the main event of WrestleMania is something both women have dreamed of their whole lives.

Banks and Belair are the first women to main event WrestleMania since Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. As the first African-American women to achieve such a feat, both will leave it all in the ring tonight and only serve to lift the prestige of the Women's Championship.

Belair is yet to win gold in WWE and only made her main roster debut back at WrestleMania 36. Tonight will be the first time Belair has had an entrance at WrestleMania and it could be the night that she walks out as SmackDown Women's Champion.

The KOD remains one of WWE's most protected finishing moves. If the former NXT star is able to avoid the Bank Statement and hit the Kiss Of Death on The Boss, it's likely she will be walking out of The Raymond James Stadium as a champion for the first time.

