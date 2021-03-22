WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 ways Hulk Hogan could make an impact 

It was announced earlier in the week that Hulk Hogan will return to WWE TV to host this year's WrestleMania event alongside Titus O'Neil. Whilst this appears to be quite a mismatched team, Hogan has hosted WrestleMania events in the past and has always been able to make an impact.

Most recently, Hogan was part of WrestleMania 35 alongside Alexa Bliss. He was also the host of WrestleMania 30. Now that it appears the biggest event of the wrestling calendar is back in business, WWE wants one of the most iconic stars the business has ever seen to be present.

There are several ways that Hulk Hogan can make his appearance at WrestleMania this year memorable. Here are five potential options that WWE has at present.

#5. Hulk Hogan could confront Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 37 following his recent comments

Hulk Hogan was one of the WWE stars who was part of RAW Legends Night back in January. His presence became part of an interesting rant from Mustafa Ali regarding the company's biggest legends.

Ali appeared on RAW Talk and was unable to contain himself when discussing the show that had just taken place.

Hulk Hogan was one of the stars that Ali named, seemingly annoyed that the legends were the reason that RETRIBUTION did not get a spot on the show:

“Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Retribution — all off the show because we have to hear [Hulk Hogan impression] ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ again for the seven millionth time. They pumped them up real good, the cheers, they pumped them up real good for them, huh? They were cheering, I’m sure they were."

Ali went on to claim that the legends were "old has-beens" and that several of them couldn't walk. This could perhaps lead to some kind of face-off between the two stars.

If Ali does turn on RETRIBUTION at this year's WrestleMania event, The Immortal One could then confront the former Cruiserweight regarding these comments to create another historic WrestleMania moment.

