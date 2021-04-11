WWE WrestleMania 37 - Best and worst - Secret ingredient in Bianca Belair's win revealed, 3 major botches 

WrestleMania 37 wasn't just a win for WWE but for humanity. After a year of being confined under lockdown, wrestling fans thronged to Raymond James Stadium with masks and sanitizers to witness history in the making.

There was very little to complain about from the first night. Not even rain could stop this horde of wrestling enthusiasts from enjoying WWE WrestleMania 37 to the fullest. Thankfully, everyone in the locker room wanted to go out and deliver too!

Everything came together in a grand way and every match delivered, so to speak. It's unfair to tear apart WrestleMania after such a performance from the participants involved, but Best and Worst dishes out criticism where it is due.

But let's begin with the good news first!

#1 Best: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were the real stars at WWE WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks made Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. It was almost like how Ric Flair broke Sting into the business, making him look like a million bucks, increasing his value manifold overnight. Comparisons are being made between Sasha Banks and Ric Flair, and as much of a stretch as that seems, she deserves all of the praise. She was not selfish at WrestleMania 37, where she did everything in her power to establish Bianca Belair as the next top-tier performer!

Also yeah @SashaBanksWWE is the best wrestler, male or female in the roster #WrestleMania — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) April 11, 2021

She was the secret ingredient in Bianca Belair's win, who, to her credit, lived up to all the hype. Despite the lackluster build for the WrestleMania 37 main event match on WWE SmackDown, the two women knew that they had to tear the house down. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and others are being dubbed as successors to the Four Horsewomen in WWE. And the Horsewomen are now seemingly paving the road for them to succeed.

