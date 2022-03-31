WWE WrestleMania 38: 5 Betrayals that could happen - Vince McMahon shows his loyalty, Long-time duo finally implode, Championships controversially change hands 

WrestleMania 38 is now merely a day away, and it appears that the card for the event is all set. There are numerous Tag Team Championships on the line, and several swerves that WWE could decide to pull off.

Issues between friendship groups and tag teams have already been teased in the weeks leading up to the year's biggest event. Several make-shift squads have come together just to be on the card for WrestleMania, which means that there is always room for someone to betray their teammate.

The following list looks at just five potential betrayals that could happen at WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

#5. Dominik costs Rey Mysterio the victory, a feud finally begins

For several months, Rey Mysterio and Dominik have been teasing a match between themselves. Ahead of their rivalry with The Miz, there was tension between the father and son team. Many fans believed that they were set to collide at WrestleMania.

WWE appears to have papered over the cracks to allow Logan Paul to have his WrestleMania moment, but this feud will likely be picked up following the show. Dominik could cost his dad the match, which will push the company to pick up a feud between the two stars. The WWE Universe may finally see them face off in a one-on-one match in the near future.

Dominik has improved in the ring over the past few months, but if he gets cocky and Mysterio has to take the hit of losing a match to someone who isn't a wrestler, it could push him over the edge.

#4. Happy Corbin takes out his frustration on Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have been an entertaining team on SmackDown since Corbin was able to win back his money. In recent weeks, it has been shown that even the former United States Champion is getting tired of Moss' jokes. The former Lone Wolf could decide that a change of character is in order following WrestleMania.

If Moss is the reason why Corbin loses his match to Drew McIntyre, then he could take out his frustrations on his friend. This could lead to a whole new character for Happy Corbin since his current character has become stale.

McIntyre has had Corbin's number for several weeks, and the 37-year-old has made it clear that he wants to finally overcome The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania. If Moss is the reason he is unable to do this, then this could mark the end of their alliance.

#3. Randy Orton finally turns on Riddle

Randy Orton and Riddle were seen as a mismatched team when they first came together but have since been able to lift championship gold. Orton's persona dictates that he doesn't get along with others, and it was believed that his alliance with Riddle would be short-lived.

The duo go into WrestleMania as RAW Tag Team Champions but are in a position where they could lose the titles without getting pinned since both The Street Profits and Alpha Academy make up the numbers in their triple threat match.

If Riddle is the one pinned and the duo loses their championship, then there could be a heel turn here for Randy Orton. The Viper can then switch his focus back to becoming a 15-time world champion.

#2. Carmella costs her team the Women's Tag Team Championship

Carmella has been part of a storyline in recent weeks where the champion has clearly expressed that she cares more about Corey Graves than her title.

Queen Zelina and Carmella even teased a split this past week on RAW before later making up and revealing that it was a joke. There are four women's teams in this match and many combustible elements, with Carmella and Zelina being the most likely to implode.

If Carmella once again exits the ring rather than supporting her teammate and costs Zelina the Tag Team Championship, then it's likely that this will mark the end for their team and make way for a potential feud.

#1. Vince McMahon helps Pat McAfee to defeat Austin Theory at WrestleMania

Austin Theory became Vince McMahon's protege in the fall of 2021 when it was revealed that the star was the one behind the theft of his egg. McMahon has been teaching Theory lessons on WWE TV, which has led to a successful run on the main roster.

That being said, McAfee has been pushed as the main star of this feud, with Theory acting as a true heel and hiding behind Vince McMahon. If the WWE Chairman is at ringside for the match, it would be interesting to see if Vince actually helps Pat McAfee defeat Theory. This could be another one of The Chairman's lessons to the upstart.

McMahon noted on McAfee's podcast that he is a big fan of his, and while this may not lead to an alliance between the Chairman and the former NFL player, it could teach Theory a deserving lesson.

