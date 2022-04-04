WWE WrestleMania 38: 5 Mistakes that were made 

WrestleMania 38 took over the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, this past weekend and saw some of the biggest moments in the history of the company.

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return, Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin stepped back into the ring, and several championships surprisingly changed hands.

Roman Reigns is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Bianca Belair is at the top of the RAW Women's Division.

It's hard to argue that the company didn't deliver and put on an incredible show that eclipsed the weekend, but there were some things that could definitely have been done differently.

#5. This was the perfect time for a Street Profits heel turn

The Street Profits came up short in their quest to win back the RAW Tag Team Championship on WrestleMania Sunday. RK-Bro retained their titles, then after the match, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins raised a toast with the duo before welcoming Gable Steveson to the ring.

While this was obviously Steveson's big moment since he went on to hit Chad Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex, this could have been the turn that the WWE Universe has been waiting for.

The Street Profits have hinted at a heel turn on RAW for several weeks and it would have been perfect if they had entered the ring and attacked Randy Orton and Riddle instead. This could have then led to an intense feud and allowed The Profits to go heel for a while.

#4. The New Day should have won their WrestleMania match to make Butch look strong

The New Day had a rough weekend after their match was scrapped from WrestleMania Saturday. The contest was later added to the concluding night of the event. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods then came up short when they were defeated by Sheamus and Ridge Holland, which led to Butch making his way to the ring and attacking Woods.

It's clear that WWE are pushing Butch as the "Arthur" character from Peaky Blinders, but this would have made more sense if The New Day won the match and Butch then attacked both Kingston and Woods.

This would have got him over as an unstoppable force and proved that he's the kind of man who doesn't mind running into a handicap match if he's looking for a fight.

#3. Both Celebrities were able to defeat legitimate wrestlers at WrestleMania

Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville were the guest celebrities on the WrestleMania card, and now both men hold pinfall victories over legitimate wrestlers. Logan Paul was able to pin Rey Mysterio, a former world champion, in his first-ever wrestling match. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn was the victim of a numbers game in his match against Johnny Knoxville.

While both men were able to deliver on the entertainment aspect that they were hired for, it shouldn't be a running narrative that celebrities can defeat full-time wrestlers. Vince McMahon even found a way to pin Pat McAfee, a former NFL player, at the age of 76, in one of the more surprising moments of the weekend.

#2. Charlotte Flair's win over Ronda Rousey was somewhat predictable

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey in their SmackDown Women's Championship match after she was able to quickly pin Ronda following a big boot. The hype of the match surrounded one of the two women forcing the other to submit, but this wasn't the case.

Ronda forced Charlotte to tap but the referee wasn't able to see it happen, and Flair then took advantage and pinned Rousey after a kick to the face. After all of the build, this felt like the wrong way to end their match but could be a way to feed into a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Roman Reigns win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania fell flat

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar main evented WrestleMania Sunday in their title unification match, and it was The Tribal Chief who came out on top after his fourth spear to Lesnar.

The Beast appeared to do some damage to Reigns' arm as part of the match before Paul Heyman was able to rally his Tribal Chief. This allowed Reigns to get to his feet and deliver the fatal blow.

The spear came from out of nowhere, and after the way the match had flowed leading up to that move didn't seem to fit in and appeared to fall flat. There have been reports since that Reigns may have injured his arm when locked in The Kimura, which would explain if the ending was rushed.

