WWE WrestleMania 38: 5 Potential finishes for Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey - Long-overdue return, unexpected interference, new Champion crowned   

Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend as part of WrestleMania Saturday.

Rousey has made it her mission in the build-up to the match to be the first woman to force The Queen to submit at the biggest event of the year. The two women have been on a collision course since Rousey's Royal Rumble victory and could be the first women to main event WrestleMania on two separate occasions if they are chosen to close the show.

Rousey could lift her second Championship this weekend and first SmackDown Women's Championship, whilst Flair could claim her first win over The Baddest Woman on the Planet. There are several combustible elements heading into this match and a number of potential finishes.

#5. Charlotte Flair retains the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair is no stranger to Championship defenses and has overcome almost every woman in the locker room with a title on the line. The most decorated female wrestler in the history of the company has never faced a roadblock like Rousey at WrestleMania in a one-on-one match.

That being said, Charlotte Flair is considered to be the best female wrestler to ever step into a WWE ring and if anyone can defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet then it has to be The Queen.

Could Charlotte Flair retain her Championship and become only the second female wrestler to defeat Rousey?

#4. Sonya Deville changes the stipulation of the match, Charlotte Flair retains

Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair have been working together for more than a year. After Charlotte was suspended from RAW, it was Deville who brought her back and is clearly on her payroll.

Whilst Deville should have her hands full if she is to re-ignite her feud with Naomi, she could also play her part in this match. Ronda Rousey attacked Deville several months ago and injured her arm. The two women wrestled a tag team match in Saudi Arabia before the feud was seemingly dropped and upper management refused to allow Rousey to be suspended for her actions.

There's a chance that Deville could cause some havoc at WrestleMania if she decides to change up the stipulations in the match and help Flair pick up the win. Deville has been quiet for a while, so it will be interesting to see if she plays her part in this story at WrestleMania.

#3. Ronda Rousey causes the disqualification, Charlotte retains

Ronda Rousey has shown over the past few months that she has a lot of anger inside of her and doesn't know when to stop. While this can be a good quality to have in UFC, it isn't one that will work as well in WWE.

Charlotte Flair only has to poke at Rousey until she snaps and when she refuses to stop and give her opponent space, the referee will disqualify her. Charlotte knows that Rousey has a temper and if she can't beat her at WrestleMania then it's likely she will become the "dirtiest player in the game" and turn it around on Ronda.

This match is seen as Champions advantage and Charlotte will be well aware that if she is able to get disqualified then she will live to fight another day with her title.

#2. Ronda Rousey wins the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey went on a lengthy undefeated spree through WWE as part of her first run but was never able to lift the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former UFC Champion wants to be the first person to force Charlotte to tap at WrestleMania and could easily accomplish this on Saturday night.

Rousey gave birth less than six months ago and is already set to main event WrestleMania for the second time. The former Champion returned to the ring four months postpartum and was able to win the Royal Rumble. Rousey has proved why she is the Baddest Woman on the Planet and could lift just her second Championship this weekend.

#1. Alexa Bliss makes her return and attacks Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have a history that is yet to be divulged by WWE. Bliss took on Charlotte at Extreme Rules last year and The Queen destroyed Lilly following the match.

Bliss has since been sidelined and is going through therapy to come to terms with the loss of her best friend. The former Champion returned to WWE as part of the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia but hasn't been on-screen since.

Bliss is clearly still haunted by Charlotte's actions and could cost her the SmackDown Women's Championship as a way to exact some revenge at WrestleMania. Bliss needs some closure to be able to move forward and could open up a feud with Charlotte at WrestleMania in order to deal with the loss of Lilly.

