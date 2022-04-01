WWE WrestleMania 38: 5 Potential finishes for the Women's Tag Team Championship match - female star wins her first title, ultimate betrayal 

WrestleMania 38 will take over the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas this weekend for night one and two of the biggest show of the year.

The women of WWE will be represented on night two in the Women's Tag Team Championship match, which will see Carmella and Queen Zelina defend their titles in a fatal four-way match.

Champions hardly have an advantage in this kind of match since there is no disqualification and the titles can change hands without Zelina or Carmella being part of the decision.

There will be eight women in the ring at any one time and of course, that could lead to some interesting finishes.

#5. Carmella and Queen Zelina find a way to retain their Championships at WrestleMania

Carmella and Queen Zelina were able to defeat Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley back in November to lift the Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time. Due to recent WWE releases, there haven't been a lot of challengers for the titles in recent months, but the company has put together an interesting lineup for WrestleMania.

Zelina and Carmella have proven their loyalty to one another throughout their time working together and even faked a break up earlier this week to show that there was nothing that could come between them. Despite the odds being stacked against Carmella and Zelina, there is still a chance that they could come out on top.

#4. Shayna Baszler and Natalya win the Women's Tag Team Championships

Although Shayna Baszler and Natalya appear to be quite a random team, Baszler is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Nia Jax whilst Natalya recently won the titles alongside Tamina.

That being said, the two women have similar fighting styles and are both submission experts, so this could be an interesting formation. Nattie is also a veteran in WWE and this could be used to her advantage when going up against much younger stars.

Given that both Nattie and Baszler are former Women's Tag Team Champions, they should be seen as favorites in this WrestleMania match with quite a distinct advantage.

#3. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley become Women's Tag Team Champions

One of WWE's most promising female tag teams in recent months is the union of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The team calls themselves Liv For Brutality and have already brushed aside all the challenges that have come their way in the Women's Tag Team Division.

It's interesting that Morgan and Ripley are not seen as the favorites heading into this match, since it's likely that the duo will find a way to come out on top and allow Morgan to lift her first Championship in WWE.

Ripley is a former RAW, NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion and brings quite the pedigree to the team, whilst Morgan has improved a lot over the past year and could easily be seen as the next Women's Champion.

#2. Naomi and Sasha Banks become Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania

Team BAD has reunited on SmackDown in recent weeks after Naomi and Sasha Banks both shared the common belief that they should be the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

Banks was able to lift the titles alongside Bayley when the Championships were first unveiled back in 2019. The Boss has lifted the Championships on two occasions and is likely to become the second woman to lift the titles on three separate occasions with two different partners this weekend at WrestleMania.

As of writing, Naomi and Sasha Banks are the favorites to win the match and become Champions together for the first time.

#1. Carmella costs her team the Championships at WrestleMania

Carmella is set to marry Corey Graves following WrestleMania, a fact that the two stars have been flaunting throughout their recent reality TV show that was streamed on YouTube.

The storyline between Carmella and Queen Zelina has seen Mella choose to be with her partner at the commentary table on numerous occasions and cost her team the match. If this happens at WrestleManis this weekend then they will lose their Championships and it could even lead to a feud between Zelina and Carmella since only one of the two women appears to care about their Championships at present.

