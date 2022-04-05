WWE WrestleMania 38: 5 things you missed - Brock Lesnar checks on Roman Reigns, AJ Styles suffers unfortunate injury 

WrestleMania 38 saw the return of some of WWE's biggest stars as well as some very entertaining matches. The show delivered on all of its hype and was easily one of the best WrestleMania events in recent memory.

With more than eight hours of wrestling over the weekend, there are likely a few moments WWE fans have missed or completely overlooked whilst watching the show live.

The following article looks at just five standout moments the WWE Universe may have missed as part of WrestleMania 38.

#5. Bayley was in the crowd at WrestleMania

Bayley has been out of action since the summer of 2021 when she suffered a torn ACL and was forced to drop out of her Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was spotted in Dallas ahead of WrestleMania. Fans believed this could have been a tease that she was about to return. Sadly, Bayley wasn't part of the show, but she did send out a tweet showing that she was part of the WWE Universe for the event.

Bayley had a sign that referenced Shayna Baszler and could be teasing a return feud now that she's been cleared to make a return. The Role Model could even step back into a WWE ring as soon as tonight on RAW.

#4. Drew McIntyre's sword isn't as it seems

newLEGACY sLip #BlackLivesMatter @newLEGACYslip a very natural thing for swords to do a very natural thing for swords to do https://t.co/vbf8ThNDUx

Drew McIntyre was able to recapture Angela on the SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania and used the sword to his benefit as part of the show. Following his victory over Happy Corbin, McIntyre went after Madcap Moss with the weapon and cut the ring ropes in half.

While this act was there to show just how sharp his sword was, it managed to do the complete opposite when a picture of the segment was shared online and McIntyre's sword appeared to bend when it hit the ring ropes.

#3. Logan Paul vents his frustration after The Miz turns on him

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania and received mostly positive feedback from the WWE Universe as he was able to help The Miz overcome Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

After the match, The Miz turned on Paul and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale. The camera then went back over to Paul who, rather than selling it, seemed to be questioning The Miz about the attack.

Logan later went backstage and likened his betrayal to the recent Academy Awards debacle between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

#2. AJ Styles had an unfortunate incident ahead of his match

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



#wrestlemania #AJStyles



@NYCDemonD1va I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕 I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕#wrestlemania #AJStyles 📹 @NYCDemonD1va https://t.co/F9xvuGsH5f

AJ Styles came up short in his match against Edge at WrestleMania, though it wasn't exactly a fair fight. The Rated R Superstar recruited Damian Priest to help him out, whose distraction allowed him to pick up the win.

Ahead of the bout, many fans were questioning why AJ Styles was bleeding en route to the ring, a question that was later answered when a video was leaked online that showed Styles walking into the side of the entrance tunnel when he wasn't watching where he was going.

Styles looked as though he suffered a deep cut following the botch but was still able to continue the match.

#1. Brock Lesnar checked on Roman Reigns following their match

dex ツ ROMAN 2 REIGNS @speareigns brock squeezing roman's nape and checking on him brock squeezing roman's nape and checking on him 😩 https://t.co/YAklNQxRUP

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns tore down the house at WrestleMania and The Beast was only defeated after four spears. The former WWE Champion pushed Reigns further than he had ever gone before, and it's believed The Tribal Chief suffered an arm injury as a result.

After the match, a video surfaced of Lesnar checking on Roman Reigns to ensure that he was okay following their bout. If nothing else, this gesture shows that there is respect between the two men behind the scenes.

As of writing, there is no official update regarding Roman Reigns, but images from last night's event appear to show an injury to his shoulder whilst being locked in the Kimura.

Edited by Jacob Terrell