WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 - 5 biggest news stories: Stone Cold Steve Austin competes for the first time in 19 years, Cody Rhodes returns

The first night of WrestleMania 38 is now in the books, and what an unforgettable occasion it was. It'll be a night that will live long in the memory of every WWE fan for years to come.

From high-octane in-ring action, surprise appearances, and even a WWE Hall of Famer coming out of retirement, it served up a plethora of so-called WrestleMania moments.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of the Show of Shows.

#5. The Miz turns on Logan Paul after tag team victory

just gave WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!? @mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania !!! WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! https://t.co/8Df7TIqcgJ

After showcasing some underhand tactics and arrogance, The Miz and Logan Paul managed to snatch a tag team victory over the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

After the match, The A-Lister turned his attention to his celebrity tag team partner and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale to stun fans watching on.

We'll likely get some answers about his actions this Monday on RAW.

#4. Rick Boogs sustains injury on WrestleMania debut

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs at WrestleMania 38

In what was supposed to be a memorable WrestleMania debut for Rick Boogs turned sour when he sustained an injury during the opening bout.

Boogs was diagnosed with a torn Quadricep Patella, and it has been determined he will require surgery. The incident occurred when the SmackDown Superstar tried to lift both Usos up on his shoulders, but his right leg gave way.

#3. Stephanie McMahon introduced Gable Steveson to the WWE Universe

Stephanie McMahon made a special appearance at the AT&T Stadium

In a surprise appearance, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon made her entrance around the midway point of the broadcast.

Stephanie introduced Olympic Gold Medallist Gable Steveson to the WWE Universe and stated that he was a key part of the company's future.

Gable has already been drafted to RAW but is yet to make his debut.

#2. Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' mystery opponent

Cody Rhodes has finally returned to WWE

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and teases, Cody Rhodes finally made his return to WWE.

Rhodes, using his 'American Nightmare' gimmick, entered as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent and received a favorable reception. The pair put on an instant classic, with Cody scoring the victory with a Bionic Elbow and a Cross Rhodes.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin faced Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match

Who could have ever predicted that in 2022 Stone Cold Steve Austin would compete in a match? Well, it has now happened.

After 19 years since his last bout, Austin accepted Kevin Owens' challenge to a No Holds Barred match. The brawl spilled all around the ringside area, stage area, and even into the crowd.

The Texas Rattlesnake finished off the match by delivering a Stunner to KO in the middle of the ring.

Which WrestleMania moment did you enjoy the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

