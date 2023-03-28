 WWE WrestleMania 39 predictions: Will 7'3" Nigerian Giant Omos retire Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar will lock horns with Omos in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 39. While fans are eagerly waiting for the two behemoths to collide with each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Beast has been the talk of the town lately for different reasons.

For those unaware, rumors of Lesnar retiring from the company have been making the rounds over the last few days. Many believe that The Beast could hang his boots for good following his match against Omos. However, given that there has not been any concrete report regarding the same, Lesnar retiring at WrestleMania 39 seems very unlikely.

Meanwhile, Xero News has reported that the former Universal Champion is looking to sign one last contract with WWE that will see him compete in only five matches leading up to WrestleMania next year. However, if Lesnar decides against it, he could lose clean to The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Xero News @NewsXero Brock Lesnar looking to sign 1 year deal to WM40



5 matches



Last contract with WWE



If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal, he'd be losing clean to Omos at Mania next weekend.



Even if The Beast decides not to extend his contract, potential retirement at WM 39 seems a bit far-fetched. Given what Lesnar has done for the business, The Beast deserves a ceremonious end to his career. Hence, if he decides against signing on the dotted line, a potential hiatus looks more likely for the 45-year-old star than retirement.

Only 3 people in WWE could be aware of Brock Lesnar's future plans

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that only three people in WWE would be aware of Brock Lesnar's future plans - Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan. He further stated that no one in the company knows about The Beast's future except these three figures.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle recently addressed rumors of Brock Lesnar potentially retiring due to Triple H taking over:

"You know what, Triple H is a great leader. He's a great boss. I don't have a problem with him. I don't think anybody has a problem with him. Vince was different, yeah. Vince was unique. He was one of a kind, nobody else liked him, cared very much about his talent so does Triple H though. I mean, I'm not gonna knock Triple H because if anybody was gonna replace Vince it was gonna be Triple H and Stephanie. And you know, that's basically what they did. So, I don't think Triple H is the reason why Brock's retiring. I don't believe that for a second. I just believe that Brock's had enough. He's ready to quit. He's ready to retire, " he said.

