WWE WrestleMania 40: Early match-card predictions

For 39 years WWE's annual extravaganza, WrestleMania, has looked to entertain fans all across the globe. With the biggest stars and storylines of the year coming together to cap off their feuds on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This year at 'Mania, we saw top matches such as Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, and many more. Despite the fact it's only August, the anticipation for WrestleMania 40 next April in Philadelphia is already building up steam.

Join us as we take a look at five matches that could more than likely feature at WrestleMania 40 on April 6th and 7th 2024.

#5. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso – Brother vs. Brother

Last week at SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso shocked the world as he attacked his brother Jey during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, the betrayal more than likely will lead to a match between the two.

With WrestleMania 40 being the desired location for this match to take place, many fans were originally skeptical of the timing of the betrayal as the Show of Shows is not for another seven months. However, this past Friday on SmackDown, Jey Uso seemingly quit the company, allowing the Uso storyline to take a brief pause for the time being.

Given how popular both brothers have been in recent years, there is arguably no other place for their match to happen than on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title

This year's main event at the Show of Shows saw The American Nightmare take on the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Whilst Cody Rhodes had the fan's support and momentum on his side, he was unable to end the historic title reign of the Head of The Table. Despite their rivalry ending that night, many are still desperate to see the company's two biggest stars battle it out once again at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns has been champion for a staggering 1077 days and counting, and with Cody Rhodes wanting to win the title in honor of his father The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, there is arguably no other match that can main event WrestleMania next year.

#3. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – The new generation arrives

Whilst the Women's Revolution in WWE was pioneered by stars like Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, the two stars leading the charge today are undoubtedly Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Both either retaining or winning gold at WrestleMania 39 this year, the two women established themselves as the company's most prominent, popular and talented female stars on the roster.

Currently, Bianca is without a championship whereas Rhea Ripley reigns as the Women's World Champion, therefore a generation-establishing match between them at 'Mania seems a no-brainer for creative.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther

For 428 days and counting, Gunther has reigned as the Intercontinental Champion, with his hard-hitting style, The Ring General looks seemingly unstoppable. One top star however, that many fans want to see the Austrian face is The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

This past January at the Royal Rumble, WWE fans got a brief taste of what a potential one-on-one match between the two powerhouses would look like.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN, Brock Lesnar was asked about a potential match against the Intercontinental Champion, with The Conquerer stating he would be ready for the challenge.

"I don’t really care… it was just proposed, and I don’t know... I don’t make the calls around here. It’s just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I like the challenge, and I like the matchup." [H/T: Fightful]

With Lesnar now working out of the world title picture more and more these days, it makes sense for him to wrestle an up-and-coming WWE star that he can elevate in the eyes of both the fans and company higher-ups.

#1. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

In what was the biggest feel-good moment of 2023, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Ths Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Whilst it is great to see the long-time friends on the same page, it cannot be denied that they work best together when they are feuding.

Whether it be an obvious heel turn from Owens or a surprise one from Zayn, another matchup on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but this time, with more emotional weight, could potentially steal the show.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage