Stephanie McMahon kicked off night two of WrestleMania 40 and talked about being at the show when she was eight. She added that this was a new era of WWE, the Paul Levesque era before we headed for the first match of the night.

Here are the full results for Night Two of WrestleMania 40:

Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre to become the World Heavyweight Champion

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The Final Testament

LA Knight def. AJ Styles

Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton to retain the United States Championship

Bayley def. IYO SKY to become the new Women's Champion

Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion

WWE WrestleMania 40 Results (April 7, 2024): Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre - World Heavyweight Championship match

Seth Rollins came out with a whole parade of costumed performers and CM Punk was on commentary for this one. Drew came in with a Claymore off the bell and got a near fall before Rollins rolled out of the ring. Drew followed him out and hit a chop block and a suplex before taunting CM Punk at the announce desk.

Rollins dodged the Futureshock and hit a Pedigree on the floor but hurt his knee on the way down. Rollins got a superkick and Drew hit a headbutt before getting a headbutt on the champ. Rollins countered the Claymore and hit a Pedigree before hitting a stomp for a near fall.

McIntyre hit a Futureshock DDT for another near fall before getting a Claymore but Rollins still kicked out. Drew cleared the announce desk before Rollins hit a stomp on it. Back in the ring, Drew hit a claymore for yet another near fall before one final Claymore for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Grade: A

Drew went to taunt CM Punk at ringside and got in his face before Punk dropped him on the announce desk and started hitting McIntyre with his arm brace.

Damian Priest ran in and beat Drew down with the Money in the Bank briefcase before cashing in the contract.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Damian Priest - World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Priest dragged Drew to the ring and hit the South of Heaven chokeslam before picking up the win!

Result: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre to become the World Heavyweight Champion

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament - Philadelphia Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg came out to join the commentary team and Bubba Ray Dudley was the Special Guest Referee for the match. Lashley and the Profits cleared the ring right away and went for tables before AOP came back and sent the Profits into the steel steps.

Kross and AOP cornered Lashley and beat him down with kendo sticks before Kross hit a neckbreaker on a steel chair. Dawkins and Ford got the kendo stick beatdown as well before B-Fab and Scarlett joined in and put each other through a table at ringside.

Kross got a near fall and blamed Bubba Ray for a slow count before shoving the guest referee in the corner. Bubba put his glasses on and warned Kross before Lashley came in with a spear off the distraction.

Bubba hyped the Street Profits up as they got tables and after the first one broke before they could hit the move, the Profits put Kross through it with a splash and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The Final Testament

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman was asked what Bloodline Rules meant for the main event and he said that it meant that whatever Roman Reigns, The Rock, and himself decided were the rules.

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 40

Knight was in control early on and took AJ outside before smashing his head into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Styles took out LA's ankle but Knight came back with some hip attacks in the corner and a DDT before getting a near fall. Knight hit a massive superplex before getting caught in the calf crusher.

The hold was broken before AJ smashed Knight's legs against the ringpost and even hit a dropkick against it. Knight recovered and ripped the padding off the concrete floor AJ hit him with a suplex on it. LA barely made the referee's count before Knight went for a springboard splash and caught some knees.

The two traded strikes in the ring before Styles blocked the BFT and Knight blocked the Styles Clash. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but was taken down on the apron before Knight got the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. AJ Styles

Grade: A-

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton - United States Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Owens and Orton came out in a golf cart together before beating Logan down and dropping him on the announce desk a few times. Back in the ring, the challengers stomped on the champ for a bit before KO got a senton but Orton broke the pin. They decided to keep the alliance going but then Randy tried to RKO Owens from behind.

Randy and Owens started brawling before Logan came back and took them out. Owens set Logan and Randy in the corner for a double cannonball before Randy got a big powerslam on Logan. Orton hit a double-draping DDT on Logan and Owens but failed to the RKO.

Owens got a moonsault on Logan before Randy came back with the RKO on KO for a near fall. Logan came in with the brass knuckles but missed the strike on Orton the first time but got it on the second try. Randy still managed to kick out before Logan hit KO too with the knuckles.

Randy came back with an RKO out of nowhere before getting rid of the brass knuckles. The Prime mascot dragged Logan out of the ring and it turned out to be streamer IShowSpeed before Randy kicked him down and hit an RKO through the announce table.

Back in the ring, KO got a powerbomb and a stunner on Randy for a near fall. KO took an RKO before Logan came in and sent Orton outside. The champ hit the frogsplash on Owens before picking up the win.

Result: Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton to retain the United States Championship

Grade: B+

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley - Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 40

SKY was in control of the match early on before Bayley came back with a side slam but was taken off the ropes with a shot. Bayley fell outside and her knee was hurt before IYO hit her with a moonsault. Bayley came back with a sunset flip in the corner before getting a near fall.

Bayley missed the top rope elbow drop before the champ caught her in the crossface. Bayley broke out of it and slapped IYO and the champ slapped her back. SKY dropped Bayley on her knee before going for the moonsault but the challenger still kicked out.

Bayley dodged the second dive before getting the rose plant. Bayley hit a back suplex and an elbow drop before hitting the rose plant again and picking up the win!

Result: Bayley def. IYO SKY to become the new Women's Champion

Grade: A

Snoop Dogg was out next and announced that the attendance for the night was 72,755 and the two-night total was 145,298.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody made his entrance alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes and after the match began, Cody headed outside and took out a table. Reigns got him with the drive-by before sending the table back under the ring. Cody sent the champ on into the ring steps before locking in the Figure Four in the ring.

Reigns jabbed Cody in the eyes to break the hold before getting some big moves in the ring. Cody came back with the disaster kick and got a near fall before Reigns hit him with the Cross Rhodes! Cody cleared the announce desk before Reigns hit him with a low blow.

Roman powerbombed Cody through the announce desk and hit a Superman punch in the ring before Rhodes countered the spear into a Cody Cutter. Rhodes followed up with a spear for a near-fall before hitting a Cross Rhodes. Jimmy Uso came in and hit Cody with a superkick to save Reigns before setting Rhodes up for the Superman punch.

Jey Uso came out and took Jey out before Roman got another spear in the ring. Reigns blamed the referee for counting slowly before Cody and the champ fell outside the ring. Cody speared Reigns through the barricades before hitting two Cross Rhodes in the ring.

Solo Sikoa came out and hit Cody with the Samoan Spike and set up the pin but Rhodes kicked out. Solo beat Cody down on the mat and got a Spear/Samoan Spike combo with Roman but Cody still kicked out! John Cena came out and took out Solo Sikoa and hit an Attitude Adjustment on Roman.

Cena cleared the announce desk and hit the Attitude Adjustment through it on Solo before The Rock showed up! The Rock faced off with John Cena and the latter took the Rock Bottom before Rock took his belt off.

The SHIELD's music hit and Seth Rollins came in with a chair before Reigns took him down with a Superman Punch. The Undertaker's music hit and the Deadman appeared in the ring behind The Rock and hit him with a chokeslam!

The lights flashed and the Undertaker disappeared before Roman took out Rollins with a chair and set up for the spear. Cody countered it and hit three Cross Rhodes before getting the win!

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion

After the match, John Cena, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and others including Cody's family headed to the ring and Cody handed the title to his mom before getting on the mic.

Cody thanked Bruce Prichard and Triple H for being instrumental in his return and called for them to join him. Cody shared hugs with his friends and family and even went to shake hands with the commentators. Cody shook hands with Rollins and Triple H and fireworks went off as he posed with the title before WrestleMania went off the air.

Grade: A+

