WWE WrestleMania 41 match to be canceled after top SmackDown star's injury? Exploring the last-minute possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a sleep away, and fans are thrilled for the stacked card. However, unfortunately, it seems like a much-anticipated bout might fall off the card as the top superstar participating in the bout sustained an injury on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania Saturday. The Master of 619 was in action ahead of his Mania bout in a six-man tag team match against American Made alongside Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee. However, it appears Mysterio might have sustained an injury as the medical officials escorted him out of the ring while he was seen limping out of the ramp.

This could hint that Rey Mysterio might have sustained a serious leg injury, though nothing has been confirmed in his injury update. In a shocking turn of events, if Mysterio's injury turns out to be serious, WWE could cancel his WrestleMania match-up against El Grande Americano.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Another WWE WrestleMania 41 match got canceled

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano is not only a WrestleMania match-up hanging in doubt. Randy Orton's 'Mania status is also in jeopardy as his original opponent for the Show of Shows, Kevin Owens, is medically unfit.

KO announced a real-life neck injury on Friday Night SmackDown and pulled himself out of his WrestleMania bout against the Apex Predator, leaving Orton without an opponent, which was supposed to be his 20th anniversary at the Show of Shows.

The go-home show edition of SmackDown saw Randy Orton telling fans he'll be at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday and will stand in the ring and wait for an opponent.

It will be interesting to see if Rey Mysterio also withdraws from WWE WrestleMania 41 amid injury or steps in and competes in a bout against El Grande Americano at the Show of Shows.

