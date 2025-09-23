WWE WrestleMania 42 ticket prices: How expensive are they?

WWE WrestleMania 42 next year will take place in Las Vegas. The company aims to create a grand two-night experience for fans.The Show of Shows this year was a massive success, proving to be an extremely beneficial event for the Stamford-based promotion. That said, WWE now plans to get more out of The Showcase of the Immortals next year, as it has raised the ticket prices for the spectacle, according to a recent report by PWInsider.Many fans are wondering how expensive the ticket prices for next year's 'Mania will be. You can check out the ticket prices (excluding Ticketmaster fees) below.400 Level - $854300 Level - $1,174200 Level - $1,303 - $1,174100 Level - $1,495 - $1,303 - $1,174Section R101 - $2,200Section B on Floor - $3,868Section A on Floor - $8,998Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, CM Punk, and more are expected to compete at WrestleMania.Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against his former factionmate at WrestleMania 42Cody Rhodes regained his Undisputed WWE Championship, beating 17-time world champion John Cena at the historic two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.The American Nightmare made his first championship defense at the 2025 Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Now, Rhodes is all set to face Seth Rollins in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Crown Jewel: Perth for the Crown Jewel Championship.The Stamford-based promotion has been planting the seeds for Randy Orton's heel turn on Rhodes for months now. It seems like next year at WrestleMania 42, The Viper could lock horns with The American Nightmare for the gold.Orton might turn heel on Cody Rhodes and kick off a heated rivalry before the year ends. The storyline could continue till The Show of Shows, leading to a main event showdown for the Undisputed WWE Title. Rhodes and The Viper share a storied history going back to their time as teammates in Legacy. Hence, they could produce a memorable program for 'Mania.The abovementioned angle is speculative as of now. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Showcase of the Immortals in 2026.