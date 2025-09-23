  • home icon
WWE WrestleMania 42 ticket prices: How expensive are they?

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 23, 2025 10:03 GMT
WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place at Las Vegas!
WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place in Las Vegas (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 42 next year will take place in Las Vegas. The company aims to create a grand two-night experience for fans.

The Show of Shows this year was a massive success, proving to be an extremely beneficial event for the Stamford-based promotion. That said, WWE now plans to get more out of The Showcase of the Immortals next year, as it has raised the ticket prices for the spectacle, according to a recent report by PWInsider.

Many fans are wondering how expensive the ticket prices for next year's 'Mania will be. You can check out the ticket prices (excluding Ticketmaster fees) below.

  1. 400 Level - $854
  2. 300 Level - $1,174
  3. 200 Level - $1,303 - $1,174
  4. 100 Level - $1,495 - $1,303 - $1,174
  5. Section R101 - $2,200
  6. Section B on Floor - $3,868
  7. Section A on Floor - $8,998

Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, CM Punk, and more are expected to compete at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against his former factionmate at WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes regained his Undisputed WWE Championship, beating 17-time world champion John Cena at the historic two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare made his first championship defense at the 2025 Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Now, Rhodes is all set to face Seth Rollins in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Crown Jewel: Perth for the Crown Jewel Championship.

The Stamford-based promotion has been planting the seeds for Randy Orton's heel turn on Rhodes for months now. It seems like next year at WrestleMania 42, The Viper could lock horns with The American Nightmare for the gold.

Orton might turn heel on Cody Rhodes and kick off a heated rivalry before the year ends. The storyline could continue till The Show of Shows, leading to a main event showdown for the Undisputed WWE Title. Rhodes and The Viper share a storied history going back to their time as teammates in Legacy. Hence, they could produce a memorable program for 'Mania.

The abovementioned angle is speculative as of now. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Showcase of the Immortals in 2026.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Pratik Singh
