WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 - 3 biggest news stories: Ronda Rousey captures SmackDown Women's Championship, new member of Edge's stable revealed

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is now in the history books. The event saw six matches play out in total. They all delivered in their own ways, providing some exciting action to mark the first premium live event since WrestleMania 38, which took place last month.

The main event saw The Bloodline, consisting of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, defeat RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.

With that being said, let's take a look at the three biggest news stories coming out of WrestleMania Backlash.

#3 Cody Rhodes announces potential new rule for Money in the Bank

During last night's WrestleMania Backlash broadcast, a video was played showing Cody Rhodes inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue will host the Money in the Bank event on Saturday, July 2, and will be the second-ever show WWE will have produced in the stadium after SummerSlam in 2021.

The American Nightmare was the focal point of the promotional video. He surprisingly stated that the winner of the men's and women's lucrative briefcase ladder match would win the chance to main event WrestleMania.

Normal rules indicate that the Money in the Bank briefcase winner can cash in their reward at any time, anywhere, in a twelve-month period. With Rhodes' comments focusing specifically on WrestleMania, it could indicate that the rules may now have potentially been altered.

#2 Rhea Ripley joins Edge's Judgment Day stable at WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley officially aligned with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash

In a WrestleMania 38 rematch, Edge collided with AJ Styles on the show. The Rated R Superstar did not have fellow Judgment Day stable member Damian Priest by his side, who helped him overcome The Phenomenal One at The Show of Shows, as he was banned from ringside.

Priest, though, did appear on the entrance ramp to try and distract Styles, but Finn Bálor made his presence felt by attacking the former United States Champion. A masked figure then targeted AJ Styles out of nowhere, which allowed Edge to capitalize and win the bout.

It was then revealed to be Rhea Ripley, who recently attacked her tag team partner Liv Morgan and turned to the dark side. It appears she is now the latest recruit for the Judgment Day group.

#1 Ronda Rousey forces Charlotte Flair to say "I quit"; The Queen injured

In one of the most highly-anticipated WrestleMania Backlash matches, Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit Match." The last time we saw the pair, they were entangled in a mega brawl on SmackDown, which set the tone for this encounter.

The match went around the ringside area and, at one point, ended up amongst the WWE Universe. In the end, The Baddest Woman on the Planet forced Flair to scream "I quit" when she locked in an Armbar while also applying further pressure with a steel chair.

After the bout was over, Kayla Braxton revealed in a backstage segment that Charlotte had suffered a fractured radius and in the storyline, meaning she would miss a period of time. The move has reportedly been made to give The Queen some time off.

