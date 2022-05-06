WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: 5 Potential finishes for Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey - former Women's Champion returns, new character makes a debut

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The two women will battle it out in an "I Quit" match. Rousey had Charlotte beaten at WrestleMania, but the referee wasn't able to see and she later went on to lose.

In recent weeks, Drew Gulak has become part of the feud and the two women have picked up several rivals along the way. This means there are several combustible elements heading into this matchup at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. Charlotte Flair retains the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair has made a career out of making women submit and has already proved that she can defeat Ronda Rousey after she pinned her at WrestleMania. Flair's Figure 8 has worked well for her over the past seven years and has made her the most decorated female star in WWE history.

Whilst an "I Quit" match does favor Ronda Rousey with her UFC background, it's hard to count out Charlotte Flair as she has been using a submission finisher her entire career. Her father was "The Dirtiest Player in the game" and The Queen knows a thing or two about retaining Championships.

#4. Alexa Bliss returns to interfere at WrestleMania Backlash

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen since making her return to in-ring competition at Elimination Chamber. The former Women's Champion had to go through endless therapy sessions following the loss of her best friend Lilly at last year's Extreme Rules, which was because of Charlotte.

It was made clear that Bliss is still out for revenge and if she isn't able to make her return as a new character then she needs to get some revenge on Flair. The perfect scenario here would be for Bliss to step in and help Rousey defeat Flair so she costs her the Championship. While this wouldn't make Bliss and Flair even, it would be the redemption Bliss was looking for and could start an impactful feud between the two women.

#3. Ronda Rousey forces Charlotte Flair to quit at WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey has proved in recent weeks that she can force Charlotte Flair to quit and can use any part of her body to do so. Not only does Rousey have an Armbar that allowed her to remain undefeated for several months throughout her original run, but she now has an Ankle Lock too.

Rousey has trained with Kurt Angle to master his signature move and has shown Flair that when that is locked in there is no escaping. Rousey will have the upperhand if the match turns into a grappling affair and the two women are forced to take to the mat, if this is the case then it's hard to see The Baddest Woman on the Planet losing the match.

#2. Lacey Evans makes her WWE return to send a message to both women at WrestleMania Backlash

Over the past few weeks, Lacey Evans has been cutting promos talking about her upbringing and why she feels like no other woman in the locker room is better than her. There is also the recent "hot mama" range that Ronda Rousey has been wearing which could have gotten under Evans' skin.

Evans returned on SmackDown after WrestleMania but is yet to set her sights on a target and make her return to the ring. The star could target the two highest-profile women on the roster this weekend to make it clear that she has returned and she means business. Evans is yet to lift a title in WWE and her return with her new character could finally lead her to Championship gold.

#1. Drew Gulak interferes in the match, decides the outcome at WrestleMania Backlash

Drew Gulak has been a major part of this storyline over the past few weeks and has been attacked by both women during that time. While Rousey only used him as a pawn to get back at Charlotte, the Queen has attacked him on several occasions.

Gulak is expected to be a part of this match in some capacity and he could be the one who decides the outcome. It's clear that either woman could take him on if he stepped in their way, but if he provides the distraction to allow one of the women to lock in a submission, it would round off his involvement in the storyline nicely at WrestleMania Backlash.

