WWE WrestleMania Saturday: 5 botches you probably missed 

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year, but it's a show where pressure is at its peak, which can often lead to mistakes.

Over the years, The Show of Shows has seen some iconic botches and mistakes, and this year was no different. The show was split into two nights once again and with just seven matches on the card, there was plenty of room for the usual amount of errors.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches that you may have missed as part of last night's show.

#5. Rick Boogs buckles under the weight of The Usos at WrestleMania

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura were looking to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania, but the duo came up short mostly because of an injury to Boogs.

The star suffered the injury after trying to lift both Jimmy and Jey Uso into a Fireman's Carry where his knee buckled and he was taken out of the match. Nakamura was then forced to finish the match on his own and came up short in his quest to become champion.

Boogs suffered a legitimate knee injury as a result of the botch and was helped out of the arena by ringside medics.

#4. Dominik Mysterio botched several times and missed a pin save

Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey teamed up to take on Logan Paul and The Miz and despite this being Paul's first match, he delivered. Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, botched a number of times and several of his moves didn't land on target.

The most noticeable botch came when he tried to break the pin between Rey Mysterio and Paul and was a few seconds too late. Luckily, the angle made his save look much better than it actually was.

Dominik also pulled off a top rope corkscrew to the outside that was a little short and forced Logan to move for him.

#3. Becky Lynch kicks Bianca Belair in the face, Bianca lands on top of Becky

Bianca Belair challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania and whilst The EST of WWE was able to win the title, the match was riddled with botches.

The most notable came when Lynch delivered a kick from the top rope onto Belair, who then fell on top of Lynch before she was able to crawl out and attempt a pin. Later in the match, The Man delivered her version of the Molly-Go-Round, and Belair was out of position and got kicked straight in the face.

The hit knocked Belair off balance for a few seconds before she was able to recover and pick up where she left off.

#2. Who is "Andrew The Giant?"

Madcap Moss won the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown and appeared on the kickoff show ahead of this weekend's event following his victory.

Despite Andre The Giant being known as one of the biggest stars in WWE history and a WWE Hall of Famer, it appears that a member of the production team may have forgotten who he was.

Moss's lower third on the show read as the '2022 Andrew The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner' in a shocking botch.

#1. Charlotte Flair misses the moonsault in her match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair collided with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line but their match contained a number of botches and awkward moments.

The most obvious came when Charlotte Flair delivered her moonsault and looked to deliver a second but waited too long and completely missed. As noted, this wasn't the only botch in the match since the whole bout seemed stiff and the two women lacked chemistry.

WWE was also forced to stop the footage several times when Charlotte locked in her Figure Eight since she was dealing with a wardrobe malfunction.

