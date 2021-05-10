WWE History: The Floyd Mayweather Vs Big Show match in 2008

Vince McMahon likes bringing in mainstream celebrities to the WWE. It seems like a wise business strategy as it helps in the global expansion of pro wrestling. These celebrities use their mainstream appeal to bring in a new audience to the sports entertainment industry.

The company recently brought in the famous Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for a short stint. He stayed with WWE for almost three months and even competed at WrestleMania 37.

His presence proved to be quite beneficial, as Bunny became the biggest merchandise seller for WWE this year. It shows how impactful these celebrities can be for pro wrestling.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had a memorable WWE run in 2008

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a professional boxing legend. He has defeated many dominant opponents in his illustrious career. That's why Floyd is regarded as one of the greatest athletes in his sport. However, we are not going to talk about his boxing career in this article.

Instead, we are going to revisit his memorable WWE run in 2008. Like Bad Bunny, Floyd also came to WWE during the buildup to WrestleMania. At WWE No Way Out 2008, 'The Pretty Boy' saved Rey Mysterio from The Big Show.

The two superstars had a tense confrontation in the middle of the ring. Big Show mocked Mayweather for his short height by getting down on his knees. The latter replied with a couple of vicious punches to Show's nose.

It marked the beginning of a high-profile feud, which eventually concluded at WrestleMania 24. WWE announced that the bout would take place under No Disqualification rules.

Floyd took part in many entertaining segments during the buildup of this feud. He also participated in an official weigh-in with the gigantic superstar. The WWE Universe was quite excited about this 'David Vs Goliath' rivalry. They wanted to see how Mayweather would survive against the World's Largest Athlete.

What happened during the marquee match between Mayweather and the Big Show?

The two superstars came prepared for their high-profile WrestleMania match. Initially, Floyd tried to maintain distance from the multi-time world champion. However, he soon found himself cornered by the latter. He somehow escaped the gigantic superstar and attacked him with a few punches.

Later in the match, Show assaulted a couple of Floyd's crewmates, who had come to support him at ringside. He also tried to break the hand of the Boxing Champ, so that he could not throw his vicious punches.

After being dominated in the beginning, Floyd finally found an opening. He managed to bring the colossal superstar to his knees by applying a chokehold on his throat. However, he could not keep the hold for too long.

Floyd soon felt the wrath of The Big Show, as the latter wounded his chest with a series of chops. After taking so much damage, the professional fighter was seemingly unable to continue the match. Thus, he was taken out of the ring by his entourage.

But the Big Show was not done with his opponent yet. He once again attacked Floyd's crew and took the boxer back into the ring. The World's Largest Athlete looked set to finish off his opponent with a Choke Slam.

However, he was attacked by one of the crew members. The interruption allowed 'Money' Mayweather to take down the gigantic superstar with a low blow. He also took advantage of the No Disqualification rules and blasted his opponent's head with a chair shot.

Floyd then replaced his boxing gloves with brass knuckles and finished off his opponent with two deadly blows. Show failed to get up before the referee's ten count, giving his opponent a knockout victory.

It was one of the greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. The high-profile matchup certainly lived up to the hype and did not disappoint the WWE Universe. Both Mayweather and The Big Show were heavily praised for playing their respective roles to perfection.