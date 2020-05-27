WWE NXT (27th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

What will happen when these two are locked inside a cage?

This week's NXT proves to be extra special as we will have WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle, visiting us. The Olympic Gold Medallist will have his hands full on Wednesday night as he will have to officiate the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

Riddle and Thatcher were riding high after their first title defense against The Undisputed Era. However, things went for a toss as Thatcher decided to abandon The Original Bro during their title match against Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel after a miscommunication.

They decided to settle things that night itself inside the ring, where Riddle handed Thatcher his first loss on the Black and Gold brand. The latter was not a happy man and took out his frustration on The King Of Bros and challenged him to a Knockout or Submission Only match last week.

Riddle added more spice to the affair by making it a Cage Fight and WWE announced Kurt Angle will be the man calling it down the middle.

Will Riddle get his revenge or will Thatcher once again leave NXT standing tall?

This week was supposed to be Adam Cole's first anniversary as NXT Champion. A big party was announced, however, the plans have been changed after what happened on the last episode. The Panama City Playboy was hit with a Purple Rain Maker by Velveteen Dream while Roderick Strong was put to sleep by Dexter Lumis.

Cole has had enough of Dream and will have a live negotiation with NXT GM, William Regal, this week. Will the NXT Champion get rid of Velveteen Dream once and for all from his life or will The Purple Highness and Lumis have a say in the proceedings on NXT?

Last week's main event between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai was truly awesome. Both women left it all out in the ring for an opportunity at Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship. However, The Queen decided to interfere in the match and lay out her rivals to close the show. Charlotte will face both of them in a Triple Threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Tonight, however, The Queen will need to find a partner as she will face Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match on NXT. What will be more interesting to see will be Ripley and Shirai's cohesion as these two were ready to rip each other apart last week.

Who will be Charlotte's mystery partner?

Apart from all this, we will also see Drake Maverick looking to keep his dreams alive as he will face off against Jake Atlas and Kushida in what will be a tiebreaker. Last week, the former 205 Live GM defeated Kushida to force a draw in the group and the winner of this match will face El Hijo Del Fantasma in the final of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Who will proceed from this exciting tiebreaker?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

