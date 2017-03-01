WWE/Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Matt Morgan returning to wrestling soon

Morgan could be back in the ring as early as the next month!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 01 Mar 2017, 15:37 IST

Matt Morgan was last seen in action in 2015

What’s the story?

Former WWE and TNA Superstar Matt Morgan recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc podcast to announce his return to wrestling. The 40-year-old wrestler also shed light on his hectic schedule post wrestling and his upcoming bodybuilding competitions.

In case you didn’t know...

After a short stint in the independent circuit, Morgan returned to Impact Wrestling on June 24, 2015, and saved Vader from a brutal attack by Bram; consequently, it was announced that Morgan and Bram would have a match at Slammiversary. Here are some highlights from their encounter:

Morgan later announced that the match was a one-off and that it was intended to give his son an opportunity to watch him perform.

The Heart of the Matter

Morgan revealed that his return could be as soon as four weeks but abstained from revealing the name of the promotion for which he would perform. This is what he had to say:

I'm making my return to weekly broadcast television wrestling for a specific company - I'm not going to name names now - [but it will be] very, very soon. All that is going on, and yet here I still am!

Morgan, who has been competing as a professional bodybuilder, revealed that he was excited about putting his significantly more muscular frame to the test when he returns to the squared circle.

What’s next?

Morgan is currently preparing for a men's physique show in June. He is also scheduled to return to in-ring action in the next four weeks.

Sportskeeda’s take

While the promotion he is headed to is yet to be revealed, it is certain that the Matt Morgan is set to make a comeback to wrestling. Not only is he a talented wrestler, but his athleticism can put wrestlers half his size to shame.

We hope that his return to wrestling is a successful venture and wish him all the best for his upcoming bodybuilding competition.