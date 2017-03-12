WWE/Independent News: Adam Rose announces that he's leaving the business this year

He took to Twitter to make the shocking announcement.

A final year before it all ends for WWE’s former Exotic Party Animal!

What’s the story

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose, now known as Leo Krugar announced on Twitter that he would be quitting the wrestling business this year. Here is the tweet he put out confirming the sad news:

This will be my last year wrestling. Thank you to those who got it, thank you even more to those who didnt. You pushed me harder. Much love. — KRUGAR (@RealKrugar) March 11, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Raymond John "Ray" Leppan popularly known by his in-ring name Adam Rose in WWE, had quite a forgettable run with the company. While he achieved success first as a mercenary Leo Kruger, and then as the insanely cheesy party boy Adam Rose of the Exotic Express in NXT for two years, he failed miserably on the main roster.

As if that wasn’t enough, he failed two wellness policy tests and was suspended on both the occasions before he was arrested for Domestic violence in May 2016. That was the final nail in the coffin as WWE announced that he was fired on May 23rd, 2016 owing to his controversial marital issues.

The talented South African went back to the independent circuit and is currently wrestling under the Krugar (a variation of his one from FCW and NXT) moniker.

The heart of the matter

Adam Rose’s story is quite an inspirational rags to riches one as he slogged it hard and made it to the big leagues after years of struggle, only to see his dream wither away just like the countless unfortunate ones in the WWE.

It’s sad that Rose is giving up on wrestling at a time when many of his peers who left the WWE such as Ryback and Cody Rhodes are doing well for themselves in the indie scene.

What’s next?

While nothing has been revealed yet, Rose may have something planned in a different avenue after he leaves the business at the end of the year. Rose is expected to wrestle for various promotions and fulfil his obligations before calling it quits.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rose is a victim of a stupid gimmick handed to a talented individual and it’s heartening to see him give up on the business. While the reasons are not known yet, we wish him the best of luck for all his future endeavours.