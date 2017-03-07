WWE/Indy News: Ricochet defends Roman Reigns on Twitter

Is there any legitimate defence for Roman Reigns ending Braun Strowman's undefeated streak?

What did the man formerly known as Prince Puma have to say about Roman Reigns?

What’s the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling wrestler Ricochet took to Twitter to voice some of his opinions on the WWE pay-per-view Fastlane. He then began to take several fans to task in regard to the direction of Roman Reigns character and the fact that they boo him for things he has no control over.

To boo someone over something he has no control over is dumb. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) March 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns defeated Braun Strowman at Fastlane and became the first man since the brand split to defeat the former Wyatt Family member by pinfall. Many fans were betting on The Undertaker showing up to set up his program with Reigns, but The Deadman made no appearance on the show.

Many fans have been critical of Reigns for the past three years when his big push began. Several fans have criticised Reigns for everything from not changing his attire once The Shield broke up to being pushed too strong and too fast.

The heart of the matter

Ricochet not only defended Reigns but would sound off on various ideologies that exist among modern wrestling fans like how heels and faces often get the opposite of the intended crowd reaction and how he agreed that booking a wrestler like a face will likely result in them being hated like a heel.

@NYGFans10 @KingRicochet @swifty2123 They best way to create a heel is to book him as face. — Monkey (@2K17Monkey) March 6, 2017

He would also go on to say that booing someone the WWE wants to be the top guy won’t change what the company does, as exemplified by John Cena.

@bioponic no it doesn't. They booed Cena for literal years! Did it work? No. Try something new. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) March 6, 2017

What’s next?

It may be easy for Ricochet to defend Reigns now, but this may prove difficult if The Big Dog defeats and retires The Undertaker like many fans believe he will. Though Ricochet may mean well, this likely won’t change the opinion of the majority of WWE fans who dislike Reigns.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ricochet clearly is no stranger to controversy because defending Reigns is certainly one way to get on people’s bad side. That point aside, he’s correct that it isn’t Reigns’ fault. However, that still doesn’t change the problem with the finish of the Reigns-Strowman match.

The decision to have Reigns beat Strowman seemed like a wasted opportunity as these two men could’ve easily had this type of match at WrestleMania.

The match they had was really good and could’ve been even greater under some type of stipulation, but the WWE decided to end their program abruptly at a C-level pay-per-view and it not only hurt Reigns perception amongst fans but it the momentum and mystique of Strowman as well.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com