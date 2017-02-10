WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega talks about what it would take to get him to jump to the WWE

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Feb 2017, 21:47 IST

Kenny Omega definitely has a lot of friends in the WWE, what else would it take for him to jump?

Kenny Omega recently did an interview with Vice Sports. Part of the interview covered what it would take for Omega to sign with the WWE. Below is what Omega had said in what would go a long way to get him to choose the WWE:

There are certainly factors, people there that I feel like I should tangle with, that would be an intriguing story. It’s up to them. I wasn’t able to tell my greatest stories in New Japan until they trusted me to run with the ball, either. It’s a two-way street. If they give me a blank slate, and they give me a brush and they say paint your greatest picture ever, take as much time as you need and use whatever colors you want, I can guarantee them that I will give them a classic. However, if they give me a Post-it note and a piece or charcoal and say here’s five minutes, I’ll do what I can, but it may not be a classic.

Kenny Omega is currently taking some time to assess his future after the classic match he had with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last month. There were several rumours swirling around that Omega would enter the Royal Rumble, but technically his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract had not yet expired.

It is no secret that Omega has a lot of friends in the WWE with Xavier Woods of the New Day, along with his Bullet Club friends Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. There is no doubt he’d feel at home in the WWE, but it’s all about what’s best for Omega professionally as well.

It was recently announced by Mike Johnson and Paul Crockett of PWInsider that Kenny Omega will take part in the upcoming Honor Rising event in Tokyo, Japan on February 26th and 27th.

This event is a combined Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling show, but it appears that Omega will be appearing on a per-appearance deal with Ring Of Honor in the near future. There are also rumours that he will make some United States dates for Ring Of Honor during the year as well.

Trying to predict what Kenny Omega is going to do has been very tough. There are moments that it seems like it’s a guarantee that he’s coming to the WWE, but then there are moments or comments that lead you to believe that he is perfectly fine no stepping foot in the WWE at this time.

As a fan of the WWE, the hope is that Omega definitely signs with the WWE, and after Wrestle Kingdom, his stock has never been higher.

