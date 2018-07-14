Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWF 1997 Royal Rumble Review

Kartik Arry
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
857   //    14 Jul 2018, 10:01 IST

It's time, for the 1997 WWF Royal Rumble, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas!

Last week, the show closed out with an image of The Nation of Domination & Vader obliterating Ahmed Johnson and The Undertaker. 

Other notable feuds, such as HHH-Goldust and Sycho Sid- Shawn Michaels are given their own match spotlights in this Pay-Per-View.

There are lots of things to talk about, and without wasting any further time, let’s begin...

MATCHES-

1) Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) (w/ Mr. Hughes) vs. Goldust (w/ Marlena) {WWF Intercontinental Championship Match}.

2) Ahmed Johnson vs. Farooq (w/ Nation Of Domination).

3) The Undertaker vs. Vader (w/ Paul Bearer).

4) Heavy Metal, Jerry Estrada & Fuerza Guerrera vs. Perro Aguayo, Hector Garza & Canek.

5) 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

6) Shawn Michaels (w/ Jose Lothario) vs. Sycho Sid (c) {WWF World Heavyweight Championship Match}.

WWE Royal Rumble The Undertaker Stone Cold Steve Austin WWF Old School WWE Network WWE Points To Note
