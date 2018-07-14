WWF 1997 Royal Rumble Review

It's time, for the 1997 WWF Royal Rumble, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas!

Last week, the show closed out with an image of The Nation of Domination & Vader obliterating Ahmed Johnson and The Undertaker.

Other notable feuds, such as HHH-Goldust and Sycho Sid- Shawn Michaels are given their own match spotlights in this Pay-Per-View.

There are lots of things to talk about, and without wasting any further time, let’s begin...

MATCHES-

1) Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) (w/ Mr. Hughes) vs. Goldust (w/ Marlena) {WWF Intercontinental Championship Match}.

2) Ahmed Johnson vs. Farooq (w/ Nation Of Domination).

3) The Undertaker vs. Vader (w/ Paul Bearer).

4) Heavy Metal, Jerry Estrada & Fuerza Guerrera vs. Perro Aguayo, Hector Garza & Canek.

5) 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

6) Shawn Michaels (w/ Jose Lothario) vs. Sycho Sid (c) {WWF World Heavyweight Championship Match}.