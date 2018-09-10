WWF Armageddon 1999 Review

The End is Here

This event was located in Sunrise, Florida at The National Car Rental Center. MeechWarrior 3 sponsored the event on December 12, 1999.17,054 were in attendance.

Matches: The Acolytes(Bradshaw and Faarooq) won a battle royal to be the #1 contenders for the tag team championships last eliminating The Hardy Boyz(Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy).

Lillian Garcia interviews Kurt Angle backstage.

Kurt Angle defeated Steve Blackman in a singles match.

Michael Cole interviews B.B. backstage before the evening gown match.

Miss Kitty defeated B.B., Ivory and Jacqueline in a evening gown pool match for the WWF Women's Championship with The Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young as special guest referees.

The Hollys(Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly) defeated Rikishi and Viscera in a tag team match.

Lillian Garcia interviews Val Venus backstage.

Val Venis defeated The British Bulldog and D'Lo Brown in a triple threat match for the WWF European Championship.

Michael Cole interviews X-Pac backstage.

Kane with Tori defeated X-Pac in a steel cage match.

Chris Jericho defeated Chyna with Miss Kitty by submission in a singles match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

The Rock 'n' Sock Connection(Mankind and The Rock) defeated The New Age Outlaws(Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) in a tag team match for the WWF Tag Team Championships by disqualification.

Big Show defeated Big Boss Man with Prince Albert in a singles match for the WWF Championship.

Triple H defeated Mr. McMahon in a no holds barred match.

1999 was a very successful year for the WWF as it was the best they ever done financially leading up to this point. This was the last pay-per-view before the millennium.

The WWF was comfortable at this point being up on then rival WCW. WWF had a story for every character at this point. It was very interesting to watch all shows throughout as everyone on a card bottom to top always put on a show.

It seemed like at this point in time that everyone was a wrestling fan and it was no shame to admit it. You could either watch WWF or WCW. WWF ended up prevailing in The Monday Night Wars by buying WCW from Ted Turner.

It was definitely fun going from USA to TNT on Monday nights watching WWF Monday Night Raw and WCW Monday Nitro. WCW came out with Wednesday Night Thunder in 1998, but WWF came out with Thursday Night Smackdown in 1999.

WWF came out with Sunday Night Heat in 1998. This was just a great time to be a wrestling fan. In December of 1999 at this point Stone Cold Steve Austin was out of the picture having surgery and rehabbing his neck. The Big Show was The WWF Champion. Mr. McMahon was in the main event against future son-in-law Triple H.

The Rock had formed The Rock N' Sock connection with Mankind. People has reviewed this pay-per-view as very bad, but it was still in the Attitude era where everything was enjoyable to watch. This pay-per-view is available on The WWE Network.