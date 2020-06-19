WWE News: Matt Riddle says Brock Lesnar felt insulted by him

Matt Riddle says Brock Lesnar didn't seem like a great guy when they met

Brock Lesnar took Matt Riddle's comments the wrong way.

The Beast didn't take kindly to Riddle's retirement comments (Pic Source: WWE/WhatCulture)

In the past, Matt Riddle has proven that he isn't afraid to speak his mind in the WWE, and has made comments that he would love to be the one to 'retire' Brock Lesnar. In an interview w/ Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Riddle believes that Brock Lesnar was insulted by those comments.

Brock Lesnar should have taken Matt Riddle's comments as a 'compliment.'

Riddle believed that Lesnar took his comments as an 'insult,' but Riddle meant it as a compliment. He said:

"Bro, you're like so good at wrestling and mixed martial arts and everything. You are the mecca. You are the icon of sports entertainment and MMA, in some people's eyes. If I were to beat you, let alone retire you, that would make my life. That would make my career. I'd be the dude to dethrone Brock Lesnar."

Matt Riddle reiterated that it wasn't an insult, and he hopes that Brock Lesnar is a great guy. But Riddle also said that he didn't seem like a great guy to him when they met.

Matt Riddle is due to make his debut on SmackDown on Fox.

