"Wyatt possesses Bliss to cost Belair" - 5 of the craziest fan theories heading into WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes over Philadelphia tomorrow night and boasts some of the most exciting match stipulations in the event's history.

The rumors heading into the show seem to hint that The White Rabbit could finally unveil themselves, and many fans believe that could be Bray Wyatt. That being said, there are also six stipulated matches on the card that could include several swerves, and several fans have come up with their own theories for the event.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest and craziest fan theories heading into Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. The White Rabbit may not debut at Extreme Rules 2022

The White Rabbit is one of the biggest stories heading into Extreme Rules 2022, but it appears that the character may not even debut as part of the event.

According to a theory on Twitter, The White Rabbit notes in Alice in Wonderland that he's late several times and claims that at one point he is two days late. The WWE Universe has perceived this as a hint that the character could be set to debut at Extreme Rules but be two days late and actually make his re-debut on the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW in two days.

#4. Bray Wyatt will possess Alexa Bliss and force her to cut Bianca Belair's hair

Fat Darrell @FatDarrell



BELAIR was one of the first clues.



Dante's inferno has levels like a ladder 🪜



Samson's hair gave him strength until it was cut



My prediction: Wyatt possesses Bliss to cost Belair her title by cutting her hair. @SeanRossSapp here's my #WhiteRabbit theory:BELAIR was one of the first clues.Dante's inferno has levels like a ladder 🪜Samson's hair gave him strength until it was cutMy prediction: Wyatt possesses Bliss to cost Belair her title by cutting her hair. @SeanRossSapp here's my #WhiteRabbit theory:BELAIR was one of the first clues. ✔️ Dante's inferno has levels like a ladder 🪜 Samson's hair gave him strength until it was cut ✂️ My prediction: Wyatt possesses Bliss to cost Belair her title by cutting her hair. 🐇

Despite not having a match, Alexa Bliss is expected to play a key role at the Extreme Rules event this weekend. A year ago, Lilly was destroyed at Extreme Rules, and now it appears that this could be the venue where the former Women's Champion reveals that she has re-aligned with Bray Wyatt.

One of the theories shared online appears to take the White Rabbit clues and note that they could hint towards a Bliss heel turn. According to the theory, the former Women's Champion could attack Bianca Belair and cut her hair to fulfill the clues related to Samson and Deliah.

#3. Adam Pearce returns to reverse the SmackDown Women's Championship match decision at Extreme Rules 2022

Adam Pearce hasn't been seen since he was attacked by Ronda Rousey ahead of Clash at the Castle last month. The former Women's Champion was reinstated after being suspended by the WWE Official but went on to attack him again and is yet to face punishment.

In his absence, Rousey has stepped back into the title picture, and Pearce could be waiting for the perfect time to make his return. If Rousey can win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, he could make his return and reverse the decision by claiming that Rousey should have been suspended and doesn't deserve the title.

#2. Bray Wyatt attacks Karrion Kross at the end of Extreme Rules 2022

DESTERWUYTS @JarneWuyts55 @CWrestlingUK My theory is that this is the way Bray Wyatt will return. This song will play at Extreme Rules after Kross beats Drew. And then after the song finished lights out. And when they come back on Bray Wyatt is back and attacks Karrion Kross. @CWrestlingUK My theory is that this is the way Bray Wyatt will return. This song will play at Extreme Rules after Kross beats Drew. And then after the song finished lights out. And when they come back on Bray Wyatt is back and attacks Karrion Kross.

Bray Wyatt has seemingly been teasing his WWE return through an alias that has become known as The White Rabbit. The clues all point to this weekend's event and could see Wyatt make his return in a variety of different ways.

One fan believes that Karrion Kross will defeat Drew McIntyre in the strap match and after the bout, the former WWE Champion will then appear and attack Kross. This would be a huge surprise since Kross is one of the stars that many fans believe could be connected to The White Rabbit since Kross was known under the ring name of The White Rabbit during his time in Lucha Underground.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi will return and help Bianca Belair defeat Bayley

이잗우 @ijadu9 @WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE Sasha Banks and Naomi return at Extreme Rules, they will help Bianca Belair and retain Raw Women's Champion. @WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE Sasha Banks and Naomi return at Extreme Rules, they will help Bianca Belair and retain Raw Women's Champion.

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE programming since May, when the duo walked out of the company and relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championships. The belts were later vacated, and the two women have since removed all traces of the company from their respective social media accounts.

The set-up for their return makes sense for Extreme Rules since Alexa Bliss and Asuka appear to have been sidelined. This means that Bianca Belair could need some backup on Saturday night, and who better than the former Women's Tag Team Champions to go up against the current title holders?

Do you have any other crazy theories to share ahead of Extreme Rules 2022? Have your say in the comments section below!

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes