Wyatt Sicks to be forced out of WWE SmackDown after huge incident involving 9 other stars? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks has been dominating SmackDown with its presence for the past few months. The sinister faction has taken out top tag teams of the division like Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and even the newly arrived Fraxiom. However, their dominance could come to an end tonight following the outbreak of a massive revolt on the roster.
Uncle Howdy and Co. could get ambushed by all the teams they victimized, i.e., MCMG, DIY, Fraxiom, and Street Profits on SmackDown. Over the past few weeks, every tag team tried to take on the Wyatts one-on-one, only to end up being obliterated. However, they might stand a chance against the eerie faction if they attacked it together.
The Wyatt Sicks is set to face The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Title on SmackDown tonight. During the match, all the stars like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins could unite and launch an all-out assault on the sinister faction to take revenge.
The entire tag team division could join forces and revolt against Uncle Howdy and Co., wreaking havoc on them. Such an all-out assault could sideline The Wyatt Sicks from television indefinitely. It would also cast doubt over their WWE future. This angle could showcase the dominance of SmackDown's tag team division. Moreover, it will put them in the spotlight ahead of SummerSlam.
Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Wyatts tonight ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Wyatt Sicks to become WWE Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam?
The Wyatt Sicks has been a core element of the SmackDown tag team division for the past few weeks. The faction has been on a promising run for the first time in over a year. With WWE preparing for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event, it needs some big moments for the show.
Therefore, the horrifying faction's first title win could be one of the key moments WWE might plan for the annual summer event. While the faction could be forced out of SmackDown tonight, it might make a return before SummerSlam in an even more dominant fashion.
With anger in their eyes, Uncle Howdy and Co. could challenge the reigning champions, Street Profits, for the WWE Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Despite being active on the roster for more than a year, The Wyatt Sicks has yet to win a championship on the roster.
Since WWE is planning some jaw-dropping moments for SummerSlam, Howdy and Co. capturing the WWE Tag Team Title could become a major highlight of the show. That said, it is nothing but speculation at the moment.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE