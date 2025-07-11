Wyatt Sicks to be forced out of WWE SmackDown after huge incident involving 9 other stars? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks has been dominating SmackDown with its presence for the past few months. The sinister faction has taken out top tag teams of the division like Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and even the newly arrived Fraxiom. However, their dominance could come to an end tonight following the outbreak of a massive revolt on the roster.

Ad

Uncle Howdy and Co. could get ambushed by all the teams they victimized, i.e., MCMG, DIY, Fraxiom, and Street Profits on SmackDown. Over the past few weeks, every tag team tried to take on the Wyatts one-on-one, only to end up being obliterated. However, they might stand a chance against the eerie faction if they attacked it together.

The Wyatt Sicks is set to face The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Title on SmackDown tonight. During the match, all the stars like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins could unite and launch an all-out assault on the sinister faction to take revenge.

Ad

Trending

The entire tag team division could join forces and revolt against Uncle Howdy and Co., wreaking havoc on them. Such an all-out assault could sideline The Wyatt Sicks from television indefinitely. It would also cast doubt over their WWE future. This angle could showcase the dominance of SmackDown's tag team division. Moreover, it will put them in the spotlight ahead of SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Wyatts tonight ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Wyatt Sicks to become WWE Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam?

The Wyatt Sicks has been a core element of the SmackDown tag team division for the past few weeks. The faction has been on a promising run for the first time in over a year. With WWE preparing for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event, it needs some big moments for the show.

Ad

Therefore, the horrifying faction's first title win could be one of the key moments WWE might plan for the annual summer event. While the faction could be forced out of SmackDown tonight, it might make a return before SummerSlam in an even more dominant fashion.

With anger in their eyes, Uncle Howdy and Co. could challenge the reigning champions, Street Profits, for the WWE Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Despite being active on the roster for more than a year, The Wyatt Sicks has yet to win a championship on the roster.

Since WWE is planning some jaw-dropping moments for SummerSlam, Howdy and Co. capturing the WWE Tag Team Title could become a major highlight of the show. That said, it is nothing but speculation at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE