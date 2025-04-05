Wyatt Sicks to gain two new members at WrestleMania 41 after massive reunion takes place? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe hasn’t seen The Wyatt Sicks faction for a while, the fearsome stable was drafted on Friday Night SmackDown during last year's transfer window. With WrestleMania 41 just weeks away, fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the bizarre group on television.

The absent stable could return with two new members at The Showcase of Immortals. Former mixed tag team partners Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman are back together under the same brand, and they also have an extended history with the Wyatts.

Bliss and Strowman both have tasted some losses in recent times. The Monster of All Monsters recently lost a US Title #1 Contender Last Man Standing Match against Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. The Five Feet of Fury has been away from WWE television since losing the Women’s Elimination Chamber. Former partners could reunite and take charge of The Wyatt Sicks faction.

There has been buzz all around the internet about a new leader joining the stable as the bizarre faction has seemingly been struggling to capture fans' attention. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman joining as the new leaders of Wyatt Sicks could be interesting angles. With new leaders, the faction could hunt down talents backstage at WrestleMania 41 to show their domination and send a warning to the entire locker room.

That said, the abovementioned scenario is hypothetical, and fans will have to wait to see when the fearsome groups return on television.

Bo Dallas reacts to playing Uncle Howdy’s character in The Wyatt Sicks faction

Last year, while speaking on the HEADLOCK Wrestling, Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy’s mask, expressed his thoughts on playing Howdy’s persona in the Stamford-based promotion.

Dallas revealed he and his late WWE legend brother, Bray Wyatt, were always into the spooky stuff. Bray got his chance to portray a horror character on TV, and now that he has the same privilege. Bo further stated that he feels like a kid and can feel his brother’s aura while playing The Wyatt Sicks leader.

“We've (him and Bray) always been intrigued with the different, the odd, eerie parts of the world, scary stuff and I never got the opportunity to do that. We kind of both, go went down different lanes, and now I got this chance. I always saw what Windham [Bray Wyatt] was doing, and that's the stuff that both of us like but I was not in that. I didn't have the opportunity to do that. Now that I do, like I said, I feel like a little kid playing and I still feel like I have my brother with me," he said.

With The Showcase of Immortals on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what's next for The Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks.

