Wyatt Sicks to kick out two members; major Evolution match cancelled? 5 shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown has a lot on its plate tonight. The show has to hype up two upcoming PLEs, Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event. Plus, it needs to continue setting the stage for SummerSlam next month.

Right now, several matches have been confirmed for the show. Aleister Black will go one-on-one with R-Truth, and The Street Profits will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks. Additionally, NXT's Sol Ruca, RAW's Roxanne Perez, Kairi Sane, and Alexa Bliss will fight in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

There could be some surprises on the show, too, however. This article will take a look at some shocking booking decisions that WWE could make tonight. This includes major PLE matches being scrapped and a heartbreaking change to The Wyatt Sicks.

#5. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis could be kicked out of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks are set for a big night on WWE SmackDown. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis will be challenging The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship. This could be huge for Uncle Howdy's faction as a whole.

If Gacy and Lumis win, the group will have its first gold since they debuted last year. This gives The Wyatt Sicks more power and allows the faction to claim what they deem as theirs. With that being said, if Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis fail, it could be catastrophic.

A furious Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross could attack Joe and Dexter post-match. From there, both could be kicked out of The Wyatt Sicks in what would be a shocking booking move.

#4. Naomi could cause her match against Jade Cargill at WWE Evolution to get cancelled

Evolution will take place on Sunday, and the card is stacked. One bout booked for the big-time premium live event is a No Holds Barred Match pitting Naomi against Jade Cargill.

This feud has been going on for quite some time now, and this could very well be the blow-off match. Unfortunately, the bout could also be postponed thanks to a potential assault from Naomi on SmackDown.

Naomi keeps threatening Jade on social media and often attacks Cargill backstage. It could happen again tonight, but this time it could be bad enough that their Evolution bout is postponed until SummerSlam. The Glow could instead compete in the Battle Royal and maybe earn herself a second guaranteed title shot.

#3. Nick Aldis could confirm the rumors about Jelly Roll

Nick Aldis is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and has also been a world champion in TNA. Despite that success, he is likely best known as the WWE Friday Night SmackDown General Manager who lays down the law and makes big-time matches.

Jelly Roll is a music sensation who has made some appearances with World Wrestling Entertainment. He hasn't hidden his dream of competing in a wrestling match, and there were rumors stating that he might have a bout at SummerSlam.

On SmackDown tonight, Nick could confirm that those rumors are true. Even if he doesn't reveal what Jelly Roll's match will be, he could shock fans and announce that the singing sensation will compete in the ring at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. Aleister Black could take out R-Truth and reveal his next major goal

A big-time and intriguing match has been announced for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. R-Truth will go one-on-one with the dark and moody Aleister Black.

This bout is particularly interesting, as technically, neither man is a heel. Still, R-Truth disrespected Black, and the latter hasn't put up with it. He also harshly threatened to harm Truth to Damian Priest backstage on WWE SmackDown last week.

That harsh threat could turn into reality if Aleister Black takes out R-Truth before they even compete. He could knock Truth out with The Black Mass and then reveal his next big goal: the United States Championship. More specifically, he could challenge Solo Sikoa to a match at SummerSlam.

#1. Cody Rhodes could announce that his SummerSlam match is off

Cody Rhodes won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. This was meant to guarantee him an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam.

However, there is a chance that the bout could get called off. Cody Rhodes has apparently been cast for the Street Fighter movie. While he isn't retiring to go into acting, it could mean he has to miss SummerSlam.

On SmackDown, Cody and WWE could shock fans by revealing that his WrestleMania rematch with John Cena at SummerSlam is off. The American Nightmare likely can't compete at the show if he's also filming a movie. Unfortunately, sometimes something has to give.

