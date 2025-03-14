Wyatt Sicks' potential new member has subtly confirmed her storyline with Uncle Howdy won't begin until next month

Alexa Bliss shocked the world by making her long-awaited return to WWE during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Ever since her return, she has been linked with The Wyatt Sicks continuously. Fans have been speculating about her getting into a storyline with the faction for a long time.

However, Bliss might have subtly confirmed that the storyline won't begin until next month.

Alexa Bliss has been involved in championship pursuits since her return

After returning at the Royal Rumble, Bliss competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women's World title at 'Mania. However, she wasn't able to secure the shot as she came up short against Bianca Belair.

Ever since then, Little Miss Bliss has yet to compete in a match on the blue brand. As a result, the company might keep her off TV for the time being, till the time for the feud arrives.

Alexa Bliss' storyline with The Wyatt Sicks has been teased for weeks

The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss storyline has been teased by the company for a very long time. Bliss was an ally of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, before his untimely passing in 2023.

Uncle Howdy had pursued her before her hiatus as well, but it didn't lead to anything at the time. Now that Bliss is back, the highly anticipated storyline can go through. However, it seems WWE might take their time given both Bliss and Howdy have been missing of late.

The Goddess will likely be absent for a month

Alexa Bliss has been on a roll ever since returning to WWE being a part of great moments including the Chamber match in Toronto. Even after such momentum, WWE decided not to use her for this week's SmackDown.

(Photo: Alexa Bliss' Instagram story)

Bliss recently shared a video of her at home with her family on her Instagram story, subtly confirming that she won't be in Spain for this week's SmackDown. She might be off television for some time as she has not been announced for the WWE Road to Wrestlemania Europe Tour this month.

