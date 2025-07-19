  • home icon
  Wyatt Sicks to turn heel by ending the existence of legendary WWE tag team after 8 years? Exploring the possibility

Wyatt Sicks to turn heel by ending the existence of legendary WWE tag team after 8 years? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 19, 2025 08:49 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks
The Wyatt Sicks [Image Source: WWE.com]

The Wyatt Sicks have been dominating SmackDown for the past few months, destroying every tag team in the division. They recently became the WWE Tag Team Champions in what was a shocking moment. Given the amount of carnage it caused in recent weeks, there is a possibility that the sinister faction could destroy the existence of a legendary tag team, turning heel in the process.

The Street Profits could implode in the coming weeks after eight years. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins officially became a tag team in WWE in August 2017. However, their end may be near. The duo recently became a victim of the Wyatts as they lost the WWE Tag Team Championship. The title that they fought so hard to win disappeared from their grasp like sand.

Therefore, the weight of defeat could take a huge toll on Ford and Dawkins. They were not even seen on the recent episode of SmackDown, which adds more weight to this. The Wyatt Sicks not only gives physical scars but also triggers their opponents emotionally, creating a psychological impact. They target their rivals’ insecurities or past traumas, forcing them to confront emotional pain.

And the same was seen this week when the Wyatts scribbled on the duo's wounds, saying, "The Street Profits have shown that their bond is only held together by their lust for gold." Well, the sinister faction could continue to haunt Profits for the coming weeks. As a result, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could undergo a seismic character shift, potentially leading to them parting ways.

Both superstars could embark on their own paths, officially ending their long alliance in WWE. This could give Ford and Dawkins a fresh start on the roster. Meanwhile, The Wyatt Sicks could officially turn heel. However, the above angle is entirely speculative. It remains to be seen whether the eerie faction continues to haunt the Street Profits and what the future holds.

The Wyatt Sicks to defend the WWE Tag Team Title at SummerSlam?

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the biggest attractions currently in WWE. There is a good possibility the company has major plans for the faction at SummerSlam this year. They could defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in a multi-team Ladder Match at the summer spectacle.

What raises the possibility is that WWE has scheduled a title defense for the Wyatts for next week. Uncle Howdy and Co. are set to defend the coveted title against the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The fact that the creative team didn't put this match on the SummerSlam card indicates that WWE has different plans for The Wyatt Sicks at the annual spectacle. With all the tag teams currently involved in the mix, it could potentially lead to a multi-team feud at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While it would be an intriguing scenario, it is only a speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Wyatt Sicks and the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

