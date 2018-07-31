7 Best WWE Women's Summerslam Matches

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 31 Jul 2018, 18:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam has housed some incredible women's matches over the years

The Biggest Party of The Summer is right around the corner and with the recent announcement that the women of WWE will be given their own pay-per-view in October, attention has been put firmly on the female population of the main roster.

The two women's matches have already been announced for SummerSlam and will see Carmella defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against the inaugural Champion Becky Lynch, whilst Alexa Bliss takes on former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events of the year and has housed a number of incredible women's matches over the course of its history and here are some of the matches that the current generation will be looking to top this year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#7. Stephanie McMahon vs Brie Bella - SummerSlam 2014

This was Stephanie McMahon's first match in more than a decade

Stephanie McMahon was called upon back in 2014 after Daniel Bryan's injury meant that Triple H's feud with the World Champion couldn't continue, so the wives of the two men decided to step into their place.

The match had everything: fantastic build up, the right level of emotion and even allowed the women to main event Raw before The Women's Revolution even became a thing. This was Steph's first match in more than a decade and thanks to interference from Nikki Bella, the Raw commissioner was able to pick up the win. Whilst this wasn't a match that's on the level of the spectacle that is seen on a regular basis in WWE right now, this was a stand out bout for Brie and Stephanie and both women picked their spots to perfection and garnered the right amount of emotion from the crowd at important moments throughout.

It's just a shame that the feud between Nikki and Brie that came out of this match cast a dark cloud over this entire rivalry.

1 / 7 NEXT